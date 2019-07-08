Register
20:01 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Jerusalem Old City is seen trough a door with the shape of star of David, in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2017.

    Elusive Refuge Town of Biblical King David Uncovered in Israel, Archaeologists Say

    © AP Photo / Oded Balilty
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 70

    The Philistine city of Ziklag was mentioned in the story of the Biblical monarch as it had offered shelter to David, who was running from his adversary King Saul, before ascending the throne in Hebron. The remains of the settlement, which was recently found in the Middle East, matches the description of the legendary town.

    An international team of archaeologists has discovered the remains of an ancient Philistine city and rural settlements dating back to the 12-11th centuries BCE and the early 10th century BCE, The Times of Israel reported, citing a statement by the Hebrew University in Jerusalem and the Israel Antiquities Authority. The finding is said to match the timeline of Ziklag, a legendary place of refuge for King David that is mentioned in the Hebrew Bible.

    According to the story laid out in the Holy Book, the legendary ruler hid there for 14 months while he was on the run from King Saul prior to taking over the realm. However, while David and his Philistine patron Achish attempted to battle Saul, the town was razed. According to Scripture, it later became a base for Jews on their back way from Babylon.

    Carbon-14 dating of the excavation finds at the site Khirbet a-Ra‘i, located in the Judean foothills, suggest that the site fits the Biblical timeline. Apart from dating back to the alleged era of King David, the settlement is said to bear the signs of an intense and destructive fire.

    Over the course of seven dig seasons, archaeologists have uncovered massive stone structures and cultural artefacts, attributed to the Philistine-era, for instance special pottery placed beneath a building’s floor as good luck offerings, as well as stone and metal tools. The trove of discoveries at the alleged site of Ziklag also reportedly includes 100 complete pottery vessels, ornamented with King David-era “red slipped and hand-burnished” finishes.

    Ziklag has remained a mystery for decades, as archaeologists have not been able to agree which site is mentioned in the Hebrew Bible under this name. Several ancient settlements have been suggested as the closest analogue to Ziklag, but these have all been dismissed as they have not matched the complete Biblical description.

    Related:

    Seal With BIBLICAL Name Uncovered in Jerusalem House Destroyed by Babylonians
    Scientists Find Proof Biblical King Was a Real Historical Figure
    Ancient ‘Tombs of the Kings’ Burial Site to Reopen for the First Time in Years
    Tags:
    history, Bible, archeology, David, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Can't Say No to Them! Sporty Beauties Run Bride Race in Russia
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse