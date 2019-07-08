Register
12:43 GMT +308 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Pompeii

    Unexploded WWII Bombs Lurk Under Ruins of Pompeii - Reports

    © AP Photo/ Salvatore Laporta
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    The ancient Italian city that witnessed a catastrophic volcano eruption 2,000 years ago and remained buried in ashes for ages is one of the world’s most visited archaeological sites. The renowned city, however, might conceal not only artifacts from the Roman Era but also explosives from more recent and tragic times.

    At least 10 unexploded bombs, dropped by the allied forces on Pompeii in 1943 during the Second World War, remain in the historical area, Italian newspaper Il Fatto Quotidiano suggests. The outlet has studied documents from the National Aerial Photographic Archive, including a bombing map, and interviewed archaeologists and historians to find out if one of the world’s most popular archeological sites is a sort of a minefield because the whereabouts of the some explosives is still unknown.
    According to journalists, the allied air forces dropped 165 explosives on the ancient city on 24 August 1943, the very day Vesuvius erupted in AD79.

    Over the years, 96 bombs were located or defused in the area, while many were deactivated or even exploded themselves. But some are yet to be uncovered in an unexplored area encompassing 22 hectares, as there is no information on them in official documents.

    The newspaper cites professor from Suor Orsola Benincasa University of Naples Antonio De Simone, who discovered one of these WWII “artifacts”, while excavating the ancient Roman city in 1986.

    "We were there with our chisels and shovels, slowly lifting a handful of earth at a time, and suddenly we found the bombs, under our feet. There were two of them. One had already exploded and was reduced to fragments. The other, unfortunately, had not. It was perfectly intact”, he revealed.

    However, as the Archaeological Museum of Pompeii stated, visitors are safe in the area and there is no risk to them, as they are allowed in the cleared territories.

    “The site has regularly drawn up the reclamation project, which is carried out by the military. Area reclamation was carried out per metre”, the museum says.

    Mt. Vesuvius, meanwhile, might pose even a greater danger because it is said to be active to this very day and is kept under 24-hour surveillance “due to the ever-present danger”.

    The city of Pompeii was ultimately buried underneath a thick layer of volcanic ash, along with the majority of its residents who failed to escape one of the most famous and deadly volcanic eruptions in European history, which killed over 2,000 people. A newly found inscription, uncovered in October 2018, suggested that the city was entombed after 17 October AD79.

    The Roman city-turned gigantic museum was re-discovered in the 16th century. Excavations began some 200 years later and have been going on ever since.

    Related:

    New Pompeii Finds: ‘Full of Sensuality’ Fresco Uncovered in Ancient Roman City
    They Were Loving It: Archaeologists Discover 'Fast Food' Bar in Pompeii (PHOTO)
    New Documentary REVEALS What the Destruction of Pompeii 2,000 Years Ago Looked Like
    Tags:
    bombs, World War II, history, Pompeii, Europe, Italy
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How They Do It: Kisses of Politicians and Celebrities
    Military Dependence Day
    Military Dependence Day
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse