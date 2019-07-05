The US-based tech giant has not issued any official statement yet. Some netizens, however, have reportedly managed to gain access to the mapping service since the first errors were detected several hours ago.
#googlemapsdown #epicfail #July4th2019 pic.twitter.com/FtVJ0vkp70— Madhan (@madhanrt) 5 июля 2019 г.
Meanwhile, some people still reportedly experiencing difficulties with access. Many took to social media to report the issues.
What’s going on? #Instagramdowm #googlemapsdown pic.twitter.com/JwsSIMXN1O— Cassie Ryan (@CassSass84) 5 июля 2019 г.
@googlemaps is your service down?? #googlemapsdown pic.twitter.com/aIKlmjCjmU— Krish (@pkrish26) 5 июля 2019 г.
Earlier this week, thousands of netizens reported multiple errors with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, including issues with upload and download of various content.
