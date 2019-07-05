Google mapping service has reportedly stopped responding around the world. Netizens around the world complained Friday night about the inaccessibility of the popular online service.

The US-based tech giant has not issued any official statement yet. Some netizens, however, have reportedly managed to gain access to the mapping service since the first errors were detected several hours ago.

Meanwhile, some people still reportedly experiencing difficulties with access. Many took to social media to report the issues.

Earlier this week, thousands of netizens reported multiple errors with Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, including issues with upload and download of various content.

DETAILS TO FOLLOW