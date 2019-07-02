Discord, Cryptocurrency Websites & Other Top Services Down Due to Internet Issues - Reports

Several major websites reported problems with their operations, though not all of them were immediately linked to issues occurring on the Cloudflare platform, the US company that provides content delivery network services.

Thousands of websites, including chat service Discord as well as several cryptocurrency websites, and and all the way to the fitness platform Peloton reported problems with their services due to a number of issues that happened to the infrustructure powering the Internet, the company Cloudflare in particular.

"Aware of major Cloudflare issues impacting us [sic] network wide," co-founder and CEO Matthew Prince wrote on Twitter, assuring the users that they continue to work to "the bottom of what's going on."

Aware of major @Cloudflare issues impacting us network wide. Team is working on getting to the bottom of what’s going on. Will continue to update. — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) 2 июля 2019 г.

The company chief later posted an update saying his team appears to "have mitigated the issue causing the outage," adding they continue to work towards resolving the it, while the traffic has already been restored.

Appear to have mitigated the issue causing the outage. Traffic restored. Working now to restore all services globally. More details to come as we have them. — Matthew Prince 🌥 (@eastdakota) 2 июля 2019 г.

Cloudflare provides services necessary for the said companies' websites to go online and be available for their users. Issues with the underlying infrastructure are said to be able to have an immediate effect on a whole range of websites.