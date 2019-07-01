Register
19:26 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Impact Event: Tunguska Meteorite and Other Space Objects that Have Struck Earth

    Tunguska Meteor Crash: Fresh Clues to Biggest Asteroid Event Revealed

    © Photo: Jimmy Conover
    Tech
    Get short URL
    120

    In a bid to recreate the same tree-snapping effect that the Tunguska event produced in Siberia over 100 years ago, scientists designed a set of diverse computer modules involving over 500 million combinations of asteroid and entry properties, further comparing them between each other and the 20th century’s most notable asteroid collision event.

    Exactly 111 years ago, on 30 June 1908, a giant asteroid slammed into Imperial Russia’s remote Siberian hinterlands, causing a massive explosion and flattening thousands of square kilometres of woodland around the epicentre.

    When scientists later discovered the scale of the destruction caused by what came to be known as the Tunguska event, named after Siberia’s Podkamennaya Tunguska River, they deemed it to be the most devastating phenomenon of its kind in human history.

    Fortunately for the locals, there were no reported casualties in the sparsely-populated Siberian area despite the overwhelming scale of the devastation, which extended about 2,000 square kilometres (770 square miles). However, the event has since raised never-ending questions as neither the asteroid, nor its fragments were ever located.

    However, at some point, researchers managed to apply analysed data - about 500 million property combinations -  from subsequent, smaller-scale meteor bursts, including the one that exploded in the atmosphere over Chelyabinsk, Russia, in February 2013, to the Tunguska event and its general profile.

    The computer modelling engineers from NASA’s Ames Research Center found that the event had been likely caused by a stony meteor rather than an icy celestial body, and came to believe that arguably the biggest cosmic riddle to date was caused by a solid object between 50 and 80 metres (164 and 262 feet) in diameter.

    The study concluded that the asteroid entered the atmosphere at a galloping speed of 55,000 km per hour (34,000 miles per hour), before bursting into flames above the surface at about 10-15 km (6-9 miles) above the ground – a fact that explains why no impact crater was left behind.

    However, the impact as such was there and the risk of similar ones occurring remains, according to the statement, which went on to assess the threat and stress the importance of developing protective measures in the future. The force of the event was comparable to 10-30 megatons of TNT, making it at least 1,000 times more powerful than the atomic bombs that destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki, Japan.

    At least one thing is positive: the frequency of impacts of this size and scale needs to be measured in millennia, rather than centuries.

    The United Nations General Assembly declared 30 June as International Asteroid Day, in December 2016, so as to "observe each year at the international level the anniversary of the Tunguska impact over Siberia, Russian Federation, on 30 June 1908, and to raise public awareness about the asteroid impact hazard."

    Related:

    Tunguska Event: Russian Scientists Debunk Meteorite Theory
    Tunguska Event Lesson? Researches Know How Many Meteors Threaten Earth
    Why Russia's Tunguska Missile-and-Gun System is Second to None
    Tags:
    impact, crash, asteroid, meteor, Tunguska
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    A Group of Friends Pose for a Sefie in Cape Town
    Sexy, Sexier, the Sexiest: Top Nations 2019 Poll Finds to Be Hot
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse