05:29 GMT +326 June 2019
    A Huawei company logo is seen at CES (Consumer Electronics Show) Asia 2019 in Shanghai, China

    Huawei to Increase its 5G Investment Despite US Ban on Its Products

    Tech
    Huawei on Monday said it will increase its investment in 5G in spite of the US ban on its products, while also emphasizing cybersecurity and privacy as its "top priorities" for further development.

    Speaking at Huawei's annual user group meeting in Wuzhen, Zhejiang, Huawei Carrier CEO Ryan Ding said the Chinese tech giant will continue providing 5G products and partnering with carriers to build a "fully connected, intelligent world."

    "5G will be a key enabling technology for this world. We will continue to increase investment in 5G and work with our customers and partners," Ding said Monday. "Cybersecurity and privacy protection are our top priorities. We ensure the security of carriers' 5G networks with our secure products and trusted services."

    Meanwhile, Reuters reported Monday that Huawei is separating from its US research and development arm Futurewei Technologies, which is headquartered in Santa Clara, California. According to the report, Futurewei has banned Huawei employees from its offices, moved Futurewei employees to a new IT system and forbade them from using the Huawei name or logo in communications. The division of operations, which has not been previously reported, comes as many US universities have halted research partnerships with Huawei.

    Milton Frazier, Futurewei’s general counsel, declined to comment on the matter, referring questions to Huawei spokesman Chase Skinner, who also didn’t comment on the separation.

    Huawei was blacklisted last month as it was added to the United States' "entity list," while US President Donald Trump also signed an executive order essentially banning the company on national security grounds, claiming that the company has close ties with the Chinese government. Huawei has repeatedly denied the charges.

    development, 5g mobile internet, 5G network, ban, Huawei
