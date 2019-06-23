Register
19:24 GMT +323 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket carrying a communication satellite lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Fla., Thursday, April 11, 2019

    Elon Musk’s SpaceX to Shoot Remains of 152 People Into Orbit

    © AP Photo / John Raoux
    Tech
    Get short URL
    101

    The unusual way of sending earthlings to their final resting place has been arranged by a company that specialises in memorial spaceflights. It has already launched remains into the Earth’s orbit and onto the Moon. The list of those who’ve found rest in outer space includes famous scientists, astronauts, authors, and even a “Star Trek” actor.

    SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket, which is to be launched for the third time overnight on 25 June, will send not only 24 satellites but also the ashes of 152 people into Earth’s orbit. The tiny metal capsules with people’s loved ones will be on the same spacecraft carrying NASA's Deep Space Atomic Clock, which could impact the way robots and astronauts navigate, as Business Insider reports.

    All the capsules have been glued into a flat metal sleeve stowed on the upper deck of the spacecraft for the Falcon Heavy.
    Relatives were reportedly able to choose how much of their loved ones’ remains they wanted to send into space because the company offers to launch between 1 and 7 grams in single or double capsules. There was also an option to inscribe a tomb-like verse on the tiny containers. According to Business Insider, some of these participants’ relatives decided to opt for optimistic sayings like "Reach for the stars!" and "Space Truckin' Forever”.

    This launch of the remains has been organised by a company called Celestis Memorial Spaceflights, which has sent human remains into space since 1994 and flown their “participants” on 15 different rockets, including one that crashed into the Moon.

    The list of the “passengers” have included children, astronauts, space enthusiasts, scientists and even "Star Trek" actor James "Scotty" Doohan, whose remains were sent into orbit in 2008.

    The price for the one-way journey varies from under $5,000 if one’s ashes are flown into orbit to over $12,500 for lunar flights and expeditions into deep space.

    Related:

    'There Need to Be Things That Inspire': Musk Shows New Falcon Heavy Launch VIDEO
    Falcon Heavys Rise: SpaceX’s New Rocket Scores Big Satellite Launch Contract
    Russia Developing Launch Vehicles Similar to Falcon Heavy - Deputy PM
    SpaceX Loses Falcon Heavy Rocket Center Core Booster in Atlantic Ocean
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Always Remember: Commemorating the First Days of the Great Patriotic War
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    Segregationist Sympathizer
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse