‘No Explanation:’ Kansas Locals Baffled by Unidentified Flying Objects Over City

The speculation the sight sparked on Thursday night could hardly leave anyone indifferent, especially after the weather service butted in, showing its inability to bust conspiracy theory-inspired claims.

KMBC 9 in Kansas City has tweeted that it has fielded “several calls” with regard to a pair of strange orbs floating in the sky just above Kansas City International Airport, with the flying objects spotted on Thursday night sparking a debate in the comments section.

While a number of star gazers considered the objects to be weather balloons, the National Weather Service in Kansas City inadvertently added to the suspense around the sight:

“We honestly have no explanation for the floating objects over Kansas City,” they said, in a deadpan comment below the tweet that drew overall 600 replies over time...

...with most Twitterians bringing up aliens, despite the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency saying that it was likely one of their balloons on a test flight.

Extra-terrestrial life evidence is meanwhile not merely a subject of amateurish assumptions and a plethora of conspiracy theories, but a focus of comprehensive astronomic research, which has now yielded quite a few clear-cut conclusions.

For the past fifty years, astronomers have scoured through billions of radio channels trying to detect extraordinary signals, but today’s blended research technique, the so-called “nodding” scheme coupled with machine learning, has proved fruitless to date.

In the most comprehensive decades-long search for extra-terrestrial life (SETI) in human history, it has been finally revealed that no signs of alien life were detected, with the finding summing up the search, which kicked off back in the 1960s.

Breakthrough Listen (BL) is a relatively new, 10-year-old, $100-million astronomical endeavour sponsored by Russian mogul Yuri Milner that looks for signs of advanced intelligent or some other form of life within approximately 160 light years of the Earth.

It made public the data it had arrived at in the course of its study, with the detailed analysis of around 1,327 nearby stars containing almost 1 petabyte of information - about 2,000 years-worth of music files, Live Science reported, citing lead author Danny Price.

However, the team is by no means poised to ditch their effort at that, rather, they plan to deepen their studies, in the hope of conducting a radio survey of one million additional nearby stars, along with optical observations of the Galactic Plane and the Galactic Centre to continue combing the Universe for extra-terrestrials.