03:01 GMT +320 June 2019
    Giant mountain next to crater on Ceres

    ‘Like Nothing That Humanity Has Ever Seen’: NASA Reveals PHOTO of Mountain on Dwarf Planet Ceres

    © NASA. NASA/JPL-Caltech/UCLA/MPS/DLR/IDA
    Tech
    NASA launched the Dawn spacecraft in 2015 to embark on a mission to the icy dwarf planet Ceres, making it the first of its kind to be visited.

    NASA have revealed surface pictures of an extraordinary mountain on the surface of the dwarf planet Ceres. The space agency said it "is like nothing that humanity has ever seen before.". 

    Ceres is both a dwarf planet and the largest known asteroid, with a diameter of almost 600 miles. It is also home to Ahuna Mons, “the largest mountain on the largest asteroid in the solar system,” according to NASA.

    The space agency snapped photographs of the mysterious formation through the Dawn spacecraft.

    ​The mountain reportedly reaches a height of over 13,000 feet, just under half of the height of Earth’s largest mountain, Mount Everest at 29,029 feet high. The massive anomaly is adorned with strange slopes with otherworldly vertical streaks. 

    It is currently unknown precisely what caused it’s formation but NASA released a current theory in a statement: "based on numerous gravity measurements a bubble of mud rose from deep within the dwarf planet and pushed through the icy surface at a weak point rich in reflective salt — and then froze." 

    The portion of the dwarf planet where Ahuna Mons is located “is not solid and rigid, but moving and at least partially fluid," said Wladimir Neumann, DLR Institute of Planetary Research in Berlin-Adlershof and the University of Münster, in a press release on the DLR official website.

    “In this region, "This ‘bubble’ that formed in the mantle of Ceres beneath Ahuna Mons is a mixture of saline water and rock components." Neumann explained as cited in the DLR press release.

    Thanks to information from the Dawn spacecraft, a report published in 2018 proposed that the organic material may have more an abundance of carbon-based compounds, which are a necessary property for life, than previously believed.

    Photographs of obscure bright spots could be seen on the surface with identical streaks to those found on the side of the mountain.

    Detailed images of the planet were rendered from surface maps taken from Dawn, which is still locked in orbit around Ceres. The ship has been retired since it ran out of fuel and essentially died.

    Scientists have pondered the possibility that Ceres could possibly support life since its discovery was announced. 

    In 2017, Dawn identified organic molecules which appeared to form the dwarf planet itself and not from an asteroid or comet, which potentially could be the basis for life.

    While the existence of organic molecules don’t necessarily make life on the dwarf planet certain, their discovery draws us close to the answer to whether Ceres is potentially habitable.

    First identified by Giuseppe Piazzi in 1801, Ceres sits in an asteroid belt between Mars and Jupiter and is the largest object in the cluster.

    Ahuna Mons was one of a myriad of peculiar details captured on the dwarf planet. 

