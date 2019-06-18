Register
17:32 GMT +318 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars storm

    New Research Reveals How Cotton Candy Clouds Are Conceived on Mars

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    On planet Earth, water molecules stick to tiny grains of sea salt or dust blown into the air to form white clouds. However, when it comes to Mars, the presence of mid-atmospheric clouds has long remained a mystery to scientists.

    New research published 17 June in the journal Nature Geoscience suggests that the thin Martian clouds that have long baffled scientists may be formed due to specks of dust from destroyed meteors.

    The intriguing discovery may hold the key to explaining how wispy, cotton candy-like clouds grow in the middle atmosphere of the Red Planet.

    A graduate student at the University of Colorado Boulder and lead author on the new paper, Victoria Hartwick, said: “Clouds don't just form on their own.”
    “They need something that they can condense onto.”

    According to the scientists, on Earth, water molecules adhere to tiny grains of sea salt or dust blown into the air to form clouds.
    However, the presence of mid-atmospheric clouds on Mars, which has no sea salt, left experts perplexed, although earlier studies had hinted that meteoritic smoke, the residue of destroyed meteorites, may have had a hand in building clouds near Earth's poles.

    Building on that theory, Hartwick and her team set themselves the task of determining if this meteoritic smoke could similarly create the clouds apparent in the middle atmosphere of Mars, below other known types of clouds.

    “Our model couldn't form clouds at these altitudes before [we included meteorite impacts]," Hartwick said.
    “But now, they're all there, and they seem to be in all the right places.”

    Hartwick and her colleagues combined data taken from NASA's Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution (MAVEN) satellite with computer simulations that replicated the flows of the planet's atmosphere.

    The simulations successfully showed that including meteoritic smoke created clouds and conditions similar to those on the Red Planet.
    Each day 2 to 3 tonnes of mostly small meteorites impact the Martian atmosphere. As they are destroyed in their passage through the atmosphere, they release dust into the air.

    “More and more climate models are finding that the ancient climate of Mars, when rivers were flowing across its surface and light might have originated, was warmed by high-altitude clouds,” said study co-author Brian Toon.
    “It is likely that this discovery will become a major part of that idea for warming Mars,” he concluded.

    Science has already unlocked many mysteries pertaining to ancient Mars, which was reportedly somewhat of a paradise with waterfall cascades and rivers.
    While how exactly the planet lost its water remains an open question, the current new research could be instrumental in revealing information not only about the weather conditions on present-day Mars but also about the planet's past climate.

    Related:

    Humans Already There? Star Trek's STARFLEET Logo Accidentally Spotted on Mars
    NASA Chief Clarifies Trump's Tweet, Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ With Moon, Mars Plans
    HUGE 900-Mile-Wide Crater on Mars Could Host Alien Life, Claims Scientist
    Tags:
    NASA Maven mission, Project Maven, MAVEN, MAVEN, Mars, mars, Mars, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    From Fireballs to the Heart of Mordor: Best Astronomy Photographs on Display in London
    Help Wanted
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse