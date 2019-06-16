Boston Dynamics Robot Hits Back in Latest Parody Video (WATCH)

Boston Dynamics had already made a name for itself not only as one of the leading engineering companies producing robots capable of doing several tasks, but also for being violent oppressors of their creations, yet the video that went viral shows what could happen if robots take a little too much abuse and finally fight back.

The video, playfully called Bosstown Dynamics, shows a Boston Dynamics-like robot getting hit with a hockey stick, a beer can, a chair, and even being dominated with a whip and shot with a pistol. Finally at some point it has had enough and fights back, disabling humans with karate moves and then pointing a gun at them.

The video was shot with a motion capture technology by the Corridor Digital team. The small studio of nine people had previously co-written, co-directed and produced the Battlefield-inspired web series Rush and produced and directed the YouTube Red series Lifeline, which was executive produced by Dwayne Johnson. They have also created television commercials for various companies including Machine Zone and Google.