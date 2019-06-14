Register
14:31 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Dune Footprints in Hellas

    Humans Already There? Star Trek's STARFLEET Logo Accidentally Spotted on Mars

    © NASA. JPL/University of Arizona
    Tech
    Get short URL
    1 0 0

    Following the newest finding, a question arises as to what actually came first – humans on the Red Planet, which has been the object of extensive research in terms of whether its conditions were ever compatible with life, or a popular American media franchise that is suspected to have literally left its mark there.

    However big Earthlings’ plans to send a manned mission to Mars are, it seems that the Starfleet might have been the first to reach the much-coveted destination, a notion which follows from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter’s snapshot of a giant formation shaped strikingly like the organisation’s famed chevron.

    Astronaut Buzz Aldrin walks on the surface of the moon near the leg of the lunar module Eagle during the Apollo 11 mission.
    © NASA .
    NASA Chief Clarifies Trump's Tweet, Says ‘Nothing Has Changed’ With Moon, Mars Plans

    "Enterprising viewers will make the discovery that these features look conspicuously like a famous logo", researcher Ross Beyer of the University of Arizona said in a statement that accompanied the photo release, adding, however, that it’s a shame the snapshot is no evidence of “intrepid explorers” embarking on the bold mission.

    Per Beyer, the observed logo spotted in Hellas Planitia, a vast plain area within the Hellas impact basin in the southern hemisphere of Mars, is nothing more than a “coincidence”.

    According to the afore cited statement, it is a combination of three weather and geological factors – dunes, lava, and wind -  that formed the chevron shape visible in the picture, while there have been hordes of other similar shapes photographed on Mars earlier. Scientists, who have been working on the subject with the help of the so-called HiRISE instrument, have come to believe that the formation of the structure began with crescent-shaped sand dunes, where wind interacted with the surface.

    READ MORE: HUGE 900-Mile-Wide Crater on Mars Could Host Alien Life, Claims Scientist

    Then, lava, albeit not very thick, was spewed out, with the molten substance spilled all across the area around the dunes. By the time it eventually cooled, the pattern was already there, with the sand dunes remaining “stuck up like islands”, the statement said.

    However, given the fact that winds continued to blow, the sand piles moved slightly, leaving these “ghost dunes”, or expressed otherwise “dune casts” , in the lava plain. The latter formations have recently been explored, with the Hellas Planitia found to house nearly 300 of them, while another 480 have been mapped in a region called the Noctis Labyrinthus – an area well-known for its elaborate maze of valleys.

    The MRO, which has been sending high-resolution snaps for 13 years now, functions as a vital communications relay for NASA’s Curiosity rover and the InSight lander, which is also expected to partake in the widely anticipated Mars 2020 rover mission.

    Related:

    Microbes Found in African Volcano REVEAL How Life Could Have Thrived on Mars
    Possible Reason Why Mars, Venus Turned Into UNINHABITED HELL Revealed
    Alien Anomaly: Is It Crashed 'LIVING UFO Spaceship' in New Google Mars Snapshot?
    Tags:
    life, humans, Rover, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse