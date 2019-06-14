Instagram Users Report Major Outages Worldwide - Downdetector

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Instagram social network has faced a major outage across the globe, the Downdetector website has shown.

According to the website, Instagram has been facing issues since 18:33 GMT on Thursday.

The platform has registered nearly 54,000 reports about the issues with 79 percent of the users complaining about problems updating their news feeds and 10 percent saying they were unable to log into the application. Moreover, 9 percent said they had problems with using the website.

According to the live map, the outage mostly affected the US western state of California and the country's east cost, as well as Europe and large cities in Japan, South America and Australia.

Meanwhile, people have been reporting about the outage on other social networks, too. For example, #instagramdown hashtag has been trending on Twitter.