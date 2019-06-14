Register
05:24 GMT +314 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Brain waves

    Montana Man Fights for Father's Frozen Head Demanding $1 Million From Cryonics Company

    © Photo: Pixabay//Gerd Altmann
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Dr Pigeram had dedicated a substantial portion of his career to researching aging. He gave the company $120,000 in return for preserving his body, hoping that eventually technological advancements could resurrect him.

    A US man is suing a cryonics organisation and demanding the return of his father's frozen head.

    Kurt Pilgeram has accused the Alcor Life Extension Foundation, one of the largest cryonics organisations in the world, of removing his father Laurence’s head, wrongly cremating his body, then sending the ashes to the family, while also claiming that the company is now refusing to return the head for a respectable cremation.

    “They chopped his head off, burned his body, put it in a box and sent it to my house,” he said to AZCentral.

    “Mutilation is basically what they did.”

    Mr Pilgeram is pursing a $1 million (£788,000) reimbursement after receiving his scientist father’s remains from the facility.

    The case began following Pilgeram’s sudden death at the age of 90 in 2015, collapsing on the sidewalk outside his home in California from a heart attack. The researcher had been an advocate of cryonics and even spoke on the subject in an academic setting.

    Finger pointing to an image of a brain
    © Photo : Pixabay
    '100 Percent Fatal': Scientists Getting Ready to Digitally Back Up Brain
    His family has argued that he was never a supporter of “neurocryopreservation”, a form of preservation where only the head is kept, insisting he wanted a full-body freezing.

    Cryonics companies provide this particular service to a few immortality-seeking customers, but no one knows for certain if it is possible to bring frozen bodies back from the dead.

    His brother Jim claimed that “He believed in cryonics, but he didn’t believe in mutilation. He made it awful plain to them people that he did not want to be just a head.”

    "The twist in this case is that Laurence Pilgeram was one of the early scientists making his career out of the science of cryonics,” said James Arrowood, a lawyer for Alcor, speaking to The Telegraph.

    "The notion that he was unaware of the possibility of having just his head preserved is just completely false." 

    "I think a lot of people don't know that there's actually a logical basis for just saving the head. In this particular case, Laurence Pilgeram was absolutely aware of that."

    "People in cryonics look at the brain as the centre of what's being preserved. If your body is diseased or very old, many in cryonics feel that it's just more efficient to save just the brain."

    He also argued that it was possible for the family to reach Alcor on the weekend immediately after Pilgeram’s death. The company are adamant that it was unable to preserve the whole body as it was not informed within the necessary timeframe.

    Court filings have directed the blame towards Pilgeram “or others besides Alcor" for causing the alleged damages, including a failure to use reasonable diligence on Pilgeram's part.

    Pilgeram argues that Alcor promised to preserve a full body and they "arbitrarily, fraudulently, and in bad faith" decapitated his father's and cremated the rest rather than deliver the remains to the family whole. 

    According to the lawsuit, "inconclusive" tests may reveal that what was delivered to the family was not entirely his father's remains.

    KrioRus Facility
    © Sputnik /
    ‘Your Blood Will Freeze’: How Foreigners Seek Immortality in Russia
    The case itself goes back prior to this year. In 2017, Alcor attempted to sue Pilgrim after alleging he attempted to prevent his father's life insurance from paying for the cryonics service. Pilgeram responded by demanding $1 million in damages and his father’s frozen head.

    Elder abuse, infliction of emotional distress, breach of contract, unfair business practices, and intentional misrepresentation on the part of Alcor are among the particular allegations made by Pilgeram toward the company.

    Arrowood explained that the science for preserving a head is the same as for a full body preservation. Alcor charges $200,000 to freeze an entire body, but just freezing your head costs significantly less: $80,000.

    Since its founding in 1972, Alcor has become home to 170 frozen human corpses and 33 pets.

    While cryonics companies are a point of media interest, very few people have actually opted for the procedure. Dr Pilgeram was only the 135th in the world to be cryogenically frozen.

    Dr Pilgeram’s head remains preserved in liquid nitrogen at Alcor.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse