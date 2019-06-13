Scientists Reveal Identity of Human Remains Found in Ancient Enigmatic Water Burial in Finland

The absence of contemporary settlements in the vicinity of the burial site, along with the fact that most of the remains buried belong to women and children, led the scientists to suspect that the site was used to inter individuals who were part of a specific group of society.

Having examined the remains of the people who were buried underwater, in a lake located in Finland's Isokyro region, Finnish scientists have discovered that the deceased were related to the modern-day Sami people, thus possibly shedding light on the nature of ancient migration in Europe.

According to the Daily Mail, while the exact reasons for the burying of people in this manner are unclear, the water burial, which is apparently unique to Finland, ensured that the remains of the deceased were “exceptionally well-preserved”, allowing the researchers to successfully date them to a time period between 400 and 800 AD.

CC0 A Sami indigenous northern European family in Norway around 1900

As the media outlet points out, the site in question – the spring of Levanluhta – is the largest Iron Age burial site in the country, which yielded some 75 kg of bone material from approximately 98 individuals, along with artefacts such as precious brooches and armbands, since its discovery in the 1800s.

"The Levänluhta project demands further studies, not only to broaden the DNA data but also to understand the water burials as a phenomenon", study author Kristiina Mannermaa of the University of Helsinki said, noting that "The question 'Why?' still lies unanswered".