Register
21:21 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Google logo is pictured atop an office building in Irvine, California, US, August 7, 2017.

    What's the Hurry? As Official Investigations Loom, Google Dumps Half Its Lobbying Firms

    © REUTERS / Mike Blake
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Google still boasts very well politically-connected top-level staff, including new head of policy and government relations Karan Bhatia, former senior trade representative in the George W. Bush administration.

    With greater government scrutiny of its business activities impending, Google has fired about a half-dozen of its largest lobbying firms as part of a major overhaul of its global government affairs and policy operations, the Wall Street Journal reports.

    Over 2019, the company has “shaken up” its roster of lobbying firms, restructured its Washington policy team and lost two senior officials who helped build its political and commercial influence operation into one of the largest in Washington DC, people familiar with the matter claim. The firms dumped by the search giant account for around 50 percent of its annual US$20 million lobbying budget.

    The Justice Department is preparing to conduct an antitrust investigation into the company, Congress is also reviewing its practices, and Democratic presidential candidates have called for the company to be broken up.

    Among the lobbyists no longer working for the company are controversial long-time Republican strategist Charlie Black and firms boasting close relationships with senior Republicans and Democrats. Another individual leaving the company is Adam Kovacevich, who headed the public-policy division - he was a key player in Google’s efforts to shape laws, regulations and rules in ways favourable to its search and advertising businesses.

    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Does Google 'Top Stories' Have a Liberal Bias? Research Says Yes
    Most notably, Kovacevich led the company’s campaign to block a high-profile 2012 Federal Trade Commission investigation into whether the company employed anticompetitive tactics, and helped launch a host of advocacy groups to promote public-policy matters benefiting Google.

    Web of Influence

    Google employees have for some time collectively been one of the largest sources of funding for the Democratic Party and its candidates, including Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama. In the 2018 congressional elections, Google’s employee-funded PAC donated US$1.9 million to political candidates in both parties.

    People are silhouetted as they pose with laptops in front of a screen projected with a Google logo, in this picture illustration taken in Zenica October 29, 2014.
    © REUTERS / Dado Ruvic
    Alphabet Soup: Google Makes US Lobbying History to Build ‘Vertical Monopoly’ on Information
    When Obama took office, Google were richly rewarded for their support - for instance, under his Presidency the Federal Trade Commission declined to pursue an antitrust case against Google in 2013 after a lengthy investigation.

    Google also won favourable net-neutrality rules from the Federal Communications Commission, avoided federal privacy regulations in Congress and won a friendly ruling on self-driving vehicles from highway-safety regulators, among many other things.

    On top of its direct lobbying efforts, Google has spent also spent untold millions on funding think tanks, political entities, universities and other third-party groups in order to facilitate its commercial interests and objectives.

    In July 2017, an in-depth study by the Campaign for Accountability (CfA) identified 330 research papers published 2005 — 2017 that were funded by Google, whether directly or indirectly.

    Google
    © AP Photo /
    Google Spends Billions on Academic Research to Influence Policy and Regulation
    The papers — many of which were authored by respected academics from internationally renowned institutions such as Stanford, Harvard, MIT, Oxford and Cambridge University, and the Berlin School of Economics — covered a wide range of regulatory and legislative issues of critical importance to Google's profits, including antitrust, privacy, net neutrality, search neutrality, patents and copyright, which the firm has often sought to influence in other, more overt ways.

    In all, 54 percent were authored by academics directly funded by Google, while the remainder worked for, or were affiliated with, groups or institutions funded by Google. In the majority of cases identified, readers were given no indication of the company's interest in the paper — authors didn't disclose Google funding in 65 percent of cases, even when the company directly paid for the study. Moreover, the number of Google-funded studies published tended to spike when the company came under scrutiny from regulators, or when its competitors faced greater regulation.

    For instance, starting in 2011, Google funded a deluge of academic studies antitrust issues, just when US antitrust regulators began examining the company. Over the next two years, Google-funded academics authored at least 50 papers on antitrust issues, all of which exonerated the search engine giant on charges of monopolization and uncompetitive practices to varying degrees.

    One representative study, Google and the Limits of Antitrust: The Case Against the Case Against Google, authored by Geoffrey Manne, International Center for Law & Economics and Joshua Wright, George Mason University, concluded traditional conceptions of antitrust did not apply to the company, and an "aggressive" regulatory approach to Google could be "costly" in innovation terms.

    Accordingly, the number of competition-themed papers funded by Google shrivelled rapidly when the Federal Trade Commission closed its investigation in 2013 — however, another spike reared in 2015, when the European Commission levelled formal antitrust charges against the company.

    Related:

    Expert on Google Bias Reports: News Selection Can Be Easily Controlled
    Google Assistant Contractors Reportedly Complain About Being Underpaid
    Just Be Evil: Google Manually Discriminates Against Conservative, Alternative Media Sites
    Suppressed History: How the CIA and NSA Helped Create Google to Spy on Citizens
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse