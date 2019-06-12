Register
20:33 GMT +312 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Earth, Sun

    Energy 'Superflares' From Stars Could Threaten Earth, Disrupt Electronics - Study

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Originally, “superflares” were identified as emanating from distant, far-flung stars, but scientists lacked proof if these bursts could be generated by starts as old as our Sun.

    The Sun emits powerful bursts of radiation around once every thousand years that may lead to blackouts, electrical failures and communication breakdowns worldwide, according to a new study published in the Astrophysical Journal.

    There is a likelihood that we on Earth could experience a disastrous superflare within the next 100 years or so, experts warn, as they underscored the vital importance of developing increased protection for electronic systems.

    In a study that observed “superflares” from 43 Sun-like stars, researchers discovered that while it was the younger stars that were more prolific in producing superflares, nonetheless, our Sun was not to be disregarded either.

    “When our Sun was young, it was very active because it rotated very fast and probably generated more powerful flares,” said astronomer Yuta Notsu, a visiting researcher at the University of Colorado Boulder.

    “But we didn’t know if such large flares occur on the modern Sun with very low frequency.”

    The Sun and Mercury
    © Photo
    Solar HAVOC: Sun's Current State May WRECK Air Travel, Earth Satellites - Reports
    Dr. Notsu and his colleagues from Japan, the US and the Netherlands studied superflares using data from the European Space Agency's Gaia spacecraft and New Mexico's Apache Point Observatory.

    Solar flares are dazzling flashes of light, often accompanied by the release of plasma, emanating from the star’s surface.

    The study revealed that older stars like our Sun can still produce superflares as well.

    “Young stars have superflares once every week or so,” Dr Notsu said.  “For the Sun, it’s once every few thousand years on average.”

    Summarising this research, the scientist explained that although superflares are rare for older stars like the Sun, “there is some possibility that we could experience such an event in the next 100 years or so”.

    “If a superflare occurred 1,000 years ago, it was probably no big problem,” Dr. Notsu said.

    According to him, people would have simply witnessed a particularly large aurora.

    “Now, it’s a much bigger problem because of our electronics,” he added.

    Dr. Notsu said that although there is no pinpointing exactly when the next superflare event might hit the Earth, humanity should take due warning and prepare by working on a protective shield for electronics on the ground and in orbit.

     

     

    Related:

    SPECTACULAR Three Suns Appear in the Sky Over Russia's Yamal
    WATCH Moon Start Moving Backwards Passing Sun
    New Study of Sun's Magnetic Field Yields SHOCKING Results
    Solar HAVOC: Sun's Current State May WRECK Air Travel, Earth Satellites - Reports
    Tags:
    radiation, energy, flares, Sun, sun, Sun
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tehran Opens Giant Insects Park
    Tehran Opens New Attraction Close to Jurassic Park Featuring Giant Insects
    Voice Mailbox Full?
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse