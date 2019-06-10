Three Set to Launch "UK's Fastest 5G Network" in August across 25 British Cities

The news comes after EE launched similar network services on 30 May and Vodafone announced it would launch its own 5G network in July.

Lightning-fast internet is coming to the UK after mobile phone network provider Three announced on Monday that it would launch its service in August.

Three will bring 5G to London first before expanding into over two dozen cities across Britain by the end of 2019, and is expected to also launch a similar 5G home broadband service across cities in the UK by the end of the year.

Three has invested roughly £2bn in infrastructure for 5G, and claims that its network could double the speeds of competitors.

5G will offer mobile connection speeds of nearly 10 times current 4G speeds and is expected to cover 80 percent of network traffic, according to a press release.

Three hopes to offer 400 percent improvements in speed and capacity, in addition to using "advanced antenna technology."

Three CEO Dave Dyson said in a statement that it was "clear that consumers and businesses want more and more data," and that "5G is a game changer for Three, and of course I am excited that we will be the only operator in the UK who can offer true 5G."

But the Hutchinson-owned company said that it would not disclose further details about pricing until July.

No word has been released on whether Chinese telecoms giant Huawei has worked with Three’s 5G rollout, following the US trade war against China. UK authorities have accused Huawei of spying for Chinese authorities and stealing information, which Beijing sharply denies. Whilst the US, Australia and New Zealand have banned Huawei from developing their 5G networks, the UK and European nations such as France and Germany will continue to collaborate with Huawei.