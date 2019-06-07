Register
18:20 GMT +307 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    The Great Pyramid of Giza, Egypt

    Team Sheds Light on Discovery of Tool Ancient Egyptians Used to Build Great Pyramids of Giza

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    110

    For centuries the technologies used by the ancient civilisation to build one of the Seven Wonders of the World, the great pyramids in Giza, have been remained a mystery. A recent discovery might have shed light on how the ancient builders managed to put the giant blocks together.

    The find by archaeologist Pierre Tallet and his team suggested that not only Egypt but also the neighbouring Sinai Peninsula was involved in the colossal construction of the Great Pyramid of Giza, according to the Channel 4 documentary “Egypt Great Pyramid: The New Evidence”.

    After researchers discovered a tool, believed to be used to shape the stone blocks of one of the Seven Wonders, near the port town of Wadi al-Jarf, they also possibly traced the origin of copper needed for the unique construction project. The archaeologist’s team unearthed the remains of a lost ancient jetty just three miles away from the main dig.

    “Pierre’s team has mapped out the jetty at low tide to reveal that it stretches 200 metres out to see in an L shape. This harbour was built to be big enough to protect a large fleet of cargo boats that would sail to the Sinai Peninsula”, the documentary says.

    The researcher himself referred to his find as “an absolutely incredible discovery”.

    “So we have the most ancient artificial harbour ever found in the world”, Tallet said in his interview.

    According to him the uncovered jetty was very well made as it lasted “at least four millennia from the time of construction”. He also noted that his team had uncovered about 25 anchors at the bottom of the harbour. The researcher suggested that it was used exclusively to deliver copper, needed for making tools during the construction project. He recreated the apparent route, which included the city of Sinai, where the material was mined, the port in Wadi al-Jarf and the distant site of the Great Pyramid in El Giza.

    READ MORE: 'Unique Find' Revealed in Ancient Egyptian Pharaoh's Tomb in Pyramid

    Ancient Egyptians settled along the lower reaches of the River Nile over 4,500 years ago and prospered for centuries before falling into oblivion. The civilisation, however, left the Great Pyramid of Giza behind as one of its lasting legacies. It is believed to have been built for the Pharaoh Khufu, who was buried in the tomb there.

    Related:

    Giza Pyramid: Scientist Suggests There is an ‘Iron Throne’ in Unexplored Cavity
    Unique Find in Egypt May Reveal SECRET of Giza's Great Pyramid
    Ancient Egyptian Tombs and Coffins Discovered Near Giza Pyramids (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Tags:
    Documentary, history, archeology, pyramids, Egypt
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    This Week in Pictures: 1 June - 7 June
    Holiday Hijacked
    Holiday Hijacked
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse