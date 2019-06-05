Register
17:01 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    HUGE 900-Mile-Wide Crater on Mars Could Host Alien Life, Claims Scientist

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    120

    Physicist Brian Cox says the Red Planet Mars, which looks like a rocky desert now, might have once been a true paradise with waterfall cascades and rivers, offering conditions that made life possible.

    In a brand new BBC2 series where he explores the history of our solar system over the last 4.5 billion years, Professor Brian Cox has revealed that “extraterrestrial life” could be hiding in a 900-mile-wide (1500 km) crater on Mars.

    In this week’s episode of “The Planets”, Professor Cox is reported to have identified an area of Mars that he believes is most likely to host some form of life.

    Dr. Cox explained how most of the Red Planet’s water was probably lost as its atmosphere changed.

    The physicist said: “Much of its water evaporated and escaped into space, leaving only small traces behind frozen in patches across the planet.”

    “There’s a crater on Mars called the Hellas Basin, which is 1,500 km (930 miles) across and 9 km (5.6 miles) deep; that means you could put Everest on the floor and the summit would not reach the rim.”

    image from NASA Mars rover Opportunity of the Martian surface (NASA)
    © NASA . NASA
    Possible Reason Why Mars, Venus Turned Into UNINHABITED HELL Revealed

    Cox detailed the possibility of microbes lurking on the surface due to the high air pressure in the crater’s basin allowing for liquid water to exist.

    He said: “The air pressure is so high down there that liquid water can exist, so I suppose it's not impossible to imagine microbes coming up from deep below the surface to bask in the midday sun before disappearing back down below again to survive the cold of the Martian night.”

    “But if life does exist out there it will certainly only be simple life,” he added.

    READ MORE: Microbes Found in African Volcano REVEAL How Life Could Have Thrived on Mars

    “There will be nothing, nowhere near anything as complex as you or me,” speculated the scientist.

    According to the physicist, 3.5 billion years ago Mars had an atmosphere rich in greenhouse gases but could not hold on to it due to a relatively small size.

    This allegedly made its rivers evaporate into space, “leaving only traces, frozen in patches across the planet, where missions continue to search for the first signs of extraterrestrial life”.

    A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Sol 2291 (January 15) at the Rock Hall drill site, located on Vera Rubin Ridge.
    © Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists

    Earlier, Professor Brian Cox narrated the story of “worlds born and worlds lost” on Earth’s closest neighbours, Mars, Venus and Mercury, as he launched the new BBC2 series, saying each “appears to have had a moment where it’s enjoyed almost Earth-like conditions”.

    In the docuseries, the celebrated scientist offers a fascinating tour of the solar system.

    Cox has said the documentary, which has been co-produced by the Open University, is very different to other shows about the solar system due to it examining the very latest theories on the planet, while the series has an overall philosophy to it, too.

    Related:

    Possible Reason Why Mars, Venus Turned Into UNINHABITED HELL Revealed
    Microbes Found in African Volcano REVEAL How Life Could Have Thrived on Mars
    Mars 'Actually the Only Planet' Humans Can Go to Escape Earth, Professor Claims
    Mars Was Once A Blue “Water World” Planet Like Earth, Professor Claims
    Tags:
    mars, BBC documentary, greenhouse gas, Earth, Mercury, Venus, Mars, BBC, United Kingdom
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse