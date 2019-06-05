Register
13:55 GMT +305 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Moon

    Moon Mysteriously PULSING With Light, Claim Baffled Scientists

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    The Moon’s alternating lights phenomenon, registered as far back as the 1950s, has baffled scientists for decades, and has been dubbed “transient lunar phenomena”.

    A team of scientists claim to be close to resolving the baffling phenomena of strange alternating light patterns on the Moon's surface, which has been observed over the years.

    One attempt to do so is being led by Hakan Kayal, professor of space technology at Julius-Maximilians-Universität Würzburg (JMU) in Germany.

    The Professor’s team has built a telescope in Spain, which went into operation earlier this year and can be controlled from JMU's campus.

    The telescope’s two cameras watch the moon after night, and when they both see one of the flashes, photos and videos are taken as alerts are sent out to Professor Kayal's team, writes Phys.org.

    In this photo provided Jan. 12, 2019, by the China National Space Administration via Xinhua News Agency, the lunar lander of the Chang'e-4 probe is seen in a photo taken by the rover Yutu-2 on Jan. 11, 2019
    © AP Photo / China National Space Administration/Xinhua News Agency
    China's Rover Possibly Found Minerals Beneath Moon Surface

    Experts have long been observing strange flashes of light emanating from the Moon, but a definitive answer to the riddle has eluded them.

    Different parts of the celestial body are lighting up multiple times per week, sometimes in swift flashes and sometimes lasting for hours, while at other times, parts of the surface mysteriously go dark.

    The phenomenon completely baffled scientists, unable to figure out the reason for the strange changes in light, despite observing them for decades, and cataloguing them in scientific papers as far back as the 1950s.

    Referred to commonly in science circles as “transient lunar phenomena”, one paper in 1970 described how they “emitted light usually described as reddish or pinkish, sometimes with a “sparkling” or “flowing” appearance”.

    These three views of the Martian moon Phobos were taken by NASA's 2001 Mars Odyssey orbiter using its infrared camera, THEMIS. Each color represents a different temperature range. Credit: NASA
    © Photo : NASA
    NASA Reveals PHOTOS of Martian Moon Looking Like Candy

    It further noted the phenomena stretched for miles across the Moon surface and could go on for hours but more often lasted about 20 minutes.

    Over time, a number of possible explanations have been suggested, such as meteors slamming into the Moon or solar winds hitting moon dust.

    Movement of the Moon's surface releasing gases that reflect sunlight back at the Earth was another likely option, according to experts.

    Now scientists hope to finally understand what is causing the strange flashes on the surface, by systematically observing the surface over the long-term.

    The scientists then hope to share the findings with the European Space Agency, subsequently cataloguing the events and taking a step closer to figuring out the phenomena.

    Learning about the Moon's surface in this way could prove key with a number of countries including the US and China aspiring to head to the Moon and build lunar bases.

    “Anyone who wants to build a lunar base at some point must of course be familiar with the local conditions,” said Professor Kayal in a statement.

    Related:

    'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Accompanied by Own Moon Set to Whiz by Earth
    Like a Raisin: Study Finds Earth’s Shrinking Moon is Causing Quakes
    Trump Approves $1.6Bln in NASA Funding to Send Humans to Moon by 2024
    Russia Mulls Sending Anthropomorphic Robot to the Moon - Source
    Tags:
    solar winds, solar, moon, Moon, telescope, European Space Agency, Spain
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Tourists Visit Chernobyl Nuclear Power Plant
    Welcome to Exclusion Zone: Tourists Flock to Chernobyl Amid HBO Series' Success
    Lying in London
    Lying in London
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse