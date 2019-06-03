Apple Splits Mac iTunes Software Into 3 Separate Applications

The three new applications will be named Apple Music, Apple Podcasts and Apple TV, according to AP report. The changes come as a part of new Mac software update named Catalina. This approach has already been implemented on the mobile devices.

Apple has announced it will break its long-running iTunes application on Mac computers into 3 separate applcations: Music, Podcasts and TV.

These changes come with the newest OS update for Macs named Catalina, the tech company announced during the developers conference in California.

Earlier, the company already implemented a similar approach on its mobile devices — the iPhone and iPad.

According to AP report, the Cupertino-based tech giant will focus on digital services such as video streaming in an effort to compensate for "eroding sales" of its leading product, the iPhone.

The new software update would also allow using the iPad as a second display for the Mac computer, Apple announced Monday.

The company also announced it will launch its own sign-in platform that will allow signing in into Google and Facebook. The feature is advertised as a service for people who are concerned with giving the two tech giants too much personal information about themselves and their online activities, AP reports.

The other privacy-focused feature will allow users to share their location with applications only once, as opposed to always. The feature will also block the apps from using wireless networks in order to determine the user's location.

Apple's decision to focus on privacy comes in the wake of major breaches and other privacy issues that both Google and Facebook earned notoriety for in recent years.