Apple Kills Off iTunes Social Media Pages Amid Speculation About App’s Closure

Launched by Apple on 9 January 2001, iTunes has since then turned into a huge multimedia platform, allowing users to purchase songs and movies, as well as download podcasts. However, the app has repeatedly been slammed as being over-complicated and confusing.

iTunes' Instagram and Facebook accounts have been wiped clean amid reports that Apple is due to kill off the app later on Monday.

The accounts, from where all pictures, posts and videos were removed, were subsequently redirected to the official Apple TV pages for both services respectively.

iTunes’ Twitter page is still up, with the latest post dating back to 25 May.

READ MORE: Apple, WhatsApp and Others Slam GCHQ Encrypted Chat Eavesdropping Proposals

The developments come after Bloomberg reported last week that a decision to phase out iTunes may be announced at Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, scheduled for 3 June.

© Photo : Screenshot Screenshot of iTunes' Facebook page

Earlier, app developer Steve Troughton-Smith claimed that he is “fairly confident based on evidence” he doesn’t wish to make public at this point that “Apple is planning new Music, Podcasts, perhaps even Books, apps for macOS, to join the new TV app”.

“And yes, this means the much-discussed and long-awaited break-up of iTunes. Finally!” he added.

© Photo : Screenshot Screenshot of iTunes' Instagram account

Troughton-Smith was echoed by specialist tech site 9to5Mac, which argued that iTunes will be split into four apps, including Music, Podcasts, TV and Books.

Apple launched iTunes on 9 January 2001, giving users access to a huge and growing database of songs.

Since then, the app has been expanded significantly to include movies and other digital content.

On the other hand, iTunes has been widely criticised for being bulky and over-complicated, with many also scolding the app for having a confusing iPhone syncing process.