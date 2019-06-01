Register
07:26 GMT +301 June 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    This Oct. 21, 2015, file photo shows signage inside the YouTube Space LA offices in Los Angeles. YouTube’s inability to keep ads off unsavory videos is threatening to transform a rising star in Google’s digital family into a problem child. The key question is whether a recently launched ad boycott of YouTube turns out to be short-lived or the start of a long-term marketing shift away that undercuts Google’s growth, as well as Alphabet Inc., its corporate parent.

    YouTube Plans to Shut Down Its Toronto Creator Space Studio

    © AP Photo / Danny Moloshok
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    As the media giant shifts the way it reaches its creators, it says it will close the company's only permanent Canadian studio later this year.

    In an email sent on Thursday to its online creator community, YouTube said it plans to replace its Toronto studio with a "pop-up" approach that will roll out temporary studios in different regions of the country, CBC News reported. The move would help YouTube production assets reach Canadians in cities where they wouldn't otherwise have the resources.

    "We are moving from a fixed model based out of YouTube Space Toronto into a community-based model where we'll meet creators where they live. This will include a mix of workshops, events and pop-up spaces, allowing us to better connect with the unique communities of creators from coast to coast," Mark Swierszcz, manager of YouTube’s Toronto studio, said in a statement.

    PewDiePie
    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Vlogger Reveals How PewDiePie Got on YouTube's 'Naughty List' in the US
    According to a spokesperson, YouTube has already established two pop-ups in Montreal and is getting a positive response from local creators.

    "Given the size of the country and the fact that our creators are not all based in one city, we hope this new approach will help us to better connect with the unique communities of creators in every region," Swierszcz added.

    The 3,500-square-foot facility of YouTube Space Toronto opened at George Brown College in the spring of 2016 amid a boom in the growth of the creator community. It was accessible to YouTube personalities with over 10,000 subscribers, with the time divided representatively to the popularity of the channels, helping with the equipment, workshops and space to hold launch parties.

    The company also plans to close another YouTube Space in Mumbai, India, that operates on the grounds of a school, yet locations in other cities, including New York, London, Paris and Los Angeles will stay open.

    READ MORE: T-Series Bosses REVEAL How PewDiePie Made Their YouTube Channel World-Famous

    According to Swierszcz, YouTube is looking into options for a different kind of permanent Toronto facility for local creators and "will have more to share very soon about a future home."

    Related:

    T-Series Bosses REVEAL How PewDiePie Made Their YouTube Channel World-Famous
    India's T-Series 1st YouTube Channel to Pass 100Mln Subs in BLOW to PewDiePie
    Use of Youtube & Facebook Peaks in Middle East During Ramadan, Data Shows
    MrBeast Abdicates His Own YouTube Record to Let PewDiePie Take Top Spot
    Vlogger Reveals How PewDiePie Got on YouTube's 'Naughty List' in the US
    Tags:
    creators, bloggers, space, YouTube, Canada, Toronto
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Tariff Man’s Tiered Threats
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse