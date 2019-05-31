Register
22:21 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    UFO

    Former Pentagon Employee Shares Details on DoD's Secret UFO Programme

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 21

    The US Navy has only recently introduced a formal procedure for reporting sightings of unidentified flying objects, bowing to the constantly growing number of UFOs being spotted by servicemen. Previously, the Navy preferred to simply ignore such reports.

    Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon's Advanced Aerospace Threat Identification Program (AATIP), a department devoted to studying UFO sightings, has revealed in an interview with Live Science that although the majority of reports could be given rational explanations, some of them were unexplainable from the standpoint of modern technology and science.

    READ MORE: 'Bizarre Train of Lights' UFO Mystery in Dutch Skies SOLVED (VIDEO)

    He brought up the example of UFOs reported to the AATIP traveling at speeds over five Mach and making sudden changes in course without losing velocity. Elizondo explained that such manoeuvres would generate 400 to 500 G-forces, while modern aircraft can withstand a maximum of around 16 to 18 Gs and pilots up to 9 Gs, and even then only for short periods of time.

    "They don't have engines or even wings, and they are able to seemingly defy the natural effects of Earth's gravitational pull", he said.

    UFO
    CC0
    'We Know UFOs Are Real, But Why Are They Here?' – Ex-US Defence Official

    The former AATIP chief noted, however, that despite multiple UFO reports proven to be at least plausible, he hesitates to call them extra-terrestrials, as his department had not found enough evidence to suggest that they originated from other planets. Elizondo believes there is a chance that a country here on Earth has managed to develop such aircraft, which, if true, would be "strategic game-changers".

    The Pentagon expressed little enthusiasm for the AATIP and didn't take fears that a foreign government could be behind the creation of revolutionary aircraft seriously. Elizondo indicated that this attitude was partially behind his decision to leave the department for good.

    READ MORE: Paging Agent Mulder: UFO Hunter Spies New Underground Base Near Area 51 (VIDEO)

    Some things have apparently changed since his resignation in 2017, as the US Navy in 2019 initiated a formalised channel to report UFO sightings by its servicemen. This change reportedly came in response to a growing number of the cases where pilots or radar crew detect objects moving in strange or unnatural ways.

    Related:

    Alien Anomaly: Is It Crashed 'LIVING UFO Spaceship' in New Google Mars Snapshot?
    X-Files REVEALED? Pentagon Finally Verbally Admits It Investigates UFOs
    'Bizarre Train of Lights' UFO Mystery in Dutch Skies SOLVED (VIDEO)
    Paging Agent Mulder: UFO Hunter Spies New Underground Base Near Area 51 (VIDEO)
    'We Know UFOs Are Real, But Why Are They Here?' – Ex-US Defence Official
    Tags:
    US Navy, Pentagon, UFO
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse