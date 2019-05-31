Register
13:44 GMT +331 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Microscope

    Scientists Are a Step Closer to Novel Superfast Microscopy Technique

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Experimental physics has relied on the emulsion track detector (ETD) technique for over 60 years. Up to this day, the method remains unsurpassed in terms of the precision with which it measures trajectories of elementary particles.

    An international collaboration involving Russian scientists, including researchers from NUST MISIS, are offering some new prospects for this application.

    The Operational Principle and History

    The ETD method can be described as follows. A charged particle passes through emulsion and activates silver bromide crystals along its path; these are converted to metallic silver nanoparticles ("grains") in the process of development.

    Antoine Henri Becquerel was the first to use this method in nuclear physics in 1896, when he discovered the radioactivity of uranium salt that caused the darkening of a photographic plate.

    Microscope
    © Fotolia / Capifrutta
    Russian, Italian Scholars Develop Ultrafast Microscope for Dark Matter Research
    The ETD method became widely acknowledged in 1947, when π-meson was discovered, helping to make some of the most important discoveries in elementary particle physics, such as the nuclear interactions of π-- and K-mesons, lifetime estimates for π0-meson (10-16 c), disintegration of K-meson into three pions, the first sighting of charmed particles and the disintegrations of beautiful particles into charmed particles, as well as the first instance where the birth of charmed particles in neutrino interactions was observed.

    The problem with the ETD method is that measuring nanoparticle coordinates (tracks) with an optical microscope requires a lot of labor. Measurements were performed manually for dozens of years, but fully automated microscopes made it possible to dispense with the human input. Now the ETD method could be used in DONUT and OPERA experiments and this paved the way for true breakthroughs in science.

    READ MORE: Russian Physicists Upgrade Nano-Components of Flexible Electronic Devices

    DONUT was launched by Fermilab in the search for tau neutrino interaction. The detector was used throughout the summer of 1997 and succeeded in discovering the tau neutrino, until then the only (with the exception of the Higgs boson) Standard Model particle inaccessible to direct observation.

    This NASA handout image received 15 May 2007 shows dark matter ring in a galaxy center
    © AFP 2019 / HO / NASA
    SUPER RARE Space Event Detected by Dark Matter Detector
    The OPERA experiment was intended to record tau neutrinos born from muon neutrinos as a result of neutrino oscillation. CERN, Switzerland, produced a beam of muon neutrinos and sent it to the OPERA seat at the Gran Sasso labs in Italy, where it was recorded by its emulsion detector after traveling 732 km underground.

    In 2010, scientists obtained the first direct proof that muon neutrinos could be transformed into tau neutrinos, something that confirmed the neutrino oscillation theory.

    Modern Robotised Microscopes

    Multi-ton track detectors use millions of emulsion films, with automated microscopy (AM) to enable optical scanning.

    Since emulsion detectors tend to reduce robot speeds, scientists are on the lookout for a method to make them faster and create next-generation robots.

    The European Southern Observatory releases fascinating image of a spiral galaxy known as NGC 3981.
    © Courtesy of the European Southern Observatory
    sPHENIX Project: How Scientists Study “Soup” That Gave Rise to Universe
    The new generation AM — robots equipped with high-precision mechanics, high-quality optics, and a high-speed video camera — can operate millions of times faster than a human microscope operator, and can work 24 hours a day without getting tired.

    Contributors from NUST MISIS and the National Institute for Nuclear Physics (INFN, Naples, Italy) wrote in a Science Reporter article that they had developed a simple and cost-effective method to speed up AM operations by up to 100 times.

    "We intend to create and test a new-generation working prototype that uses our focal-plane inclination technique. Microscopes are now 100 times as fast as they used to be and thus can analyse much more data within shorter timeframes without the considerable cost", Andrey Alexandrov of NUST MISIS and INFN told RIA Novosti.

    Higher microscope speeds will help scientists in many areas, including medicine, nuclear physics, astrophysics, neutrino physics, archeology, geology, volcanology, etc. Further efforts to develop a fully automated optical scanning technique and a new-generation AM will expand ETD potential and facilitate the development of detectors with tens of millions of nuclear photo-emulsion films.

    READ MORE: The Aliens Are Sick! Scientists Want to Keep Eye on Space Viruses

    "I think the new generation AM will use multiple cameras and the focal-plane inclination technique. We have started experimenting with laser light sources and holography to develop a next generation of superfast AM. Japan's Nagoya University has built a unique microscope, Hyper Track Selector, with 72 video cameras and a huge super-wide-angle lens. But it uses the standard scanning technique. Our technology will make it possible to reach the same scanning speed with 14 video cameras and the usual lens, which will be one order of magnitude less expensive", Alexandrov said.

    The Potential for Detectors: From Dark Matter to Oncology

    In the future, scientific experiments with these detectors will focus on a search for dark matter particles, neutrino physics, and ion fragmentation for the needs of hadron therapy for cancer and for protecting space crews from cosmic rays.

    Planet Earth
    CC0
    Russian Scientists Learn to See Through Ground
    Detectors with millions of photo-emulsion films are already in existence. A case in point is the OPERA detector possessing 9 million films (measuring the equivalent of a 110,000 sq. m. surface). Perhaps 10 years later, the next record breaker is likely to be the NEWSdm (Nuclear Emulsions for WIMP Search with directional measurement) probe into dark matter.

    This is the first and so far only experiment that uses nano-emulsion films to record the paths of recoil nuclei produced by collision with dark matter particles (detectors in other similar experiments are filled with gas at low pressure).

    The real challenge in this context is how to analyse dozens of tons of nano-emulsion trackers and determine the directions of tracks that are shorter than the diffraction limit of modern microscopes. This will be achieved by fast AM based on an innovative super resolution technique developed by researchers.

    Some other sunrise experiments are FOOT (Fragmentation of Target) and SHiP (Search for Hidden Particles).

    READ MORE: Distant Vision: US Scientists Create Lens for Eventual Artificial Eye

    The FOOT experiment studies interactions between protons and carbon ions as beams pass through human tissue. Knowing ion fragmentation parameters is necessary to optimise the hadron-therapy treatment planning systems and radioprotection in space missions.

    The neutrino detector of the SHiP16 (Search for Hidden Particles) experiment will use a large amount of nuclear emulsion as a tracking media to study tau neutrino physics and search for light dark matter produced in interactions of 400 GeV protons.

    Related:

    Russian, Italian Scholars Develop Ultrafast Microscope for Dark Matter Research
    Trump Inaugural Committee Under Feds' Microscope For Potential Corruption - WSJ
    Tags:
    technique, microscope, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Sexy, Nerdy, Inked & Curvy: Lingerie Fighting Championships in the US
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse