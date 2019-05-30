Russian Cosmonauts Complete 6-Hour Spacewalk (VIDEO)

The mission began at 15:42 GMT and ended at 21:43 GMT on Wednesday.
During the spacewalk, the cosmonauts carried out science experiments in the framework of the Test research project, installed handrails between the Poisk and Zarya modules on the Russian segment of the station and performed a number of other maintenance tasks.
READ MORE: Roscosmos, S7 Group Mull Developing Reusable Commercial Space Vehicle
The spacewalk was timed to the 85th birthday of Russian cosmonaut Alexey Leonov, the first person to venture into open space.
All comments
Show new comments (0)