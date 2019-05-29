Register
16:52 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    image from NASA Mars rover Opportunity of the Martian surface (NASA)

    Possible Reason Why Mars, Venus Turned Into UNINHABITED HELL Revealed

    © NASA . NASA
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    With the help of CGI, physicist Brian Cox has shown that the Red Planet, which looks like a rocky desert now, might have looked like a true paradise with waterfall cascades, rivers and enjoyed conditions, making life possible.

    Professor Brian Cox has told the story of “worlds born and worlds lost” on Earth’s closest neighbours, Mars, Venus and Mercury, in a new BBC2 series, saying each “appears to have had a moment where it’s enjoyed almost Earth-like conditions.”’

    According to the physicist, 3.5 billion years ago Mars had an atmosphere rich in greenhouse gases but could not hold on it due to a relatively small size. This allegedly made its rivers, following for millions of years evaporate into space, “leaving only traces, frozen in patches across the planet, where missions continue to search for the first signs of extraterrestrial life”. Cox, however, did not exclude that living creatures could be found there.

    “If life does exist out there it’ll only be simple. Nothing as complex as you and me, or even a plant,” he noted. 

    Cox also suggested that Mercury, with daytime temperatures of up to 430 C and —170C at night, might have had another story. 

    He points out that the planet’s crust, formed after its birth, became enriched in volatile elements, which could only have happened millions of kilometres away from its current position near the Sun. According to him, a fatal strike might have changed its destiny billions of years ago, kicking it closer to the seething centre of our solar system.

     “A place where if it had stayed, its destiny could have been very different”, the scientist concluded.

    Venus might be called another “loser” because it could have also enjoyed Earth-like conditions. But the growth of the Sun might have evaporated any water from its surface.

     “Venus is a vision of hell where no life can survive. Where did it all go wrong? Why did one world, Earth, become heaven and one become hell? Venus had reached a tipping point, a runaway greenhouse effect”, Cox contemplated in the documentary. 

    According to him, the Sun’s “relentless” aging process promises nothing good for life on Earth, as the centre of our system expands, turning into a Red Giant.

    READ MORE: NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists

    Before his academic career, Cox was a keyboard player for the band D:Ream.

    After it disbanded in 1997, he was awarded a PhD in High Energy Particle Physics in Hamburg, and became a household name with his BBC series Wonders Of The Solar System.

    Related:

    Microbes Found in African Volcano REVEAL How Life Could Have Thrived on Mars
    Alien Anomaly: Is It Crashed 'LIVING UFO Spaceship' in New Google Mars Snapshot?
    Mars Was Once A Blue “Water World” Planet Like Earth, Professor Claims
    Tags:
    conditions, extraterrestial life, life, Earth, Venus, Mercury, Mars
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse