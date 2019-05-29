Mystery as Volcano-Like 'Underwater Anomaly' Spotted Off US East Coast (VIDEO)

The YouTuber who shared the mind-boggling finding said he was inspired by the discovery of a new submarine volcano off the coast of Africa last week, which is believed to be behind a series of mysterious low-frequency quakes near the French island of Mayotte, located between Mozambique and Madagascar.

YouTube vlogger MrMBB333, whose discoveries have always spawned conspiracy theories online, has shared a video showing what seems to be a massive black object several miles off the coast of New Jersey in the US.

The baffling footage, taken on 26 May, shows a new "round feature" underwater that appears to be almost the same size as the entire state.

"I don't know what it is. Right now, I just call it the East Coast Underwater Anomaly. […] I don't know what we've got going on. It could be, for all I know, a digital artefact. It appears there is a depth change… that reminds me of a string of volcanoes that are two miles long and wide, very similar to what they discovered off the coast of Africa", he says, adding that the "round feature" has been there for a few weeks now.

The YouTuber analysed the sea temperature in the region and said that his discovery may be similar to one made by a group of French researchers last week, who detected a new underwater volcano near the French island of Mayotte that might be linked to strange seismic activity that has sent ripples across the tropical island since 2018.

"There is a sea surface temperature anomaly in this area [off the coast of the US]. These things do happen, they happen rather quickly, apparently", he says.

The video has been viewed over 88,770 times, having set off a landslide of conspiracy theory-esque comments: "Good observation! All signs point to a volcano…" one user wrote, while otherrs penned, "Just more evidence that they refuse to reveal anything unless by accident… nice catch!" and "Maybe it's a sink hole underwater?"