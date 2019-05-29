Register
02:11 GMT +329 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Twitter app on a mobile phone

    Twitter, Facebook Delete ‘Iran-Linked’ Accounts Without Looking at Firm’s Report

    © AP Photo / Matt Rourke, File
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 17

    Twitter and Facebook announced Tuesday that, based on a report by cybersecurity firm and CIA startup FireEye, the two social media giants had together disabled thousands of “inauthentic accounts originating in Iran.” However, Twitter admitted it never saw the report, and FireEye’s statement says they had “low confidence” in their own findings.

    "Earlier this month, we removed more than 2,800 inauthentic accounts originating in Iran," Twitter Site Integrity chief Yoel Roth tweeted on Tuesday. "These are the accounts that FireEye, a private security firm, reported on today. We were not provided with this report or its findings."

    FireEye, for its part, wrote on Tuesday that the firm had recently "investigated a network of English-language social media accounts that engaged in inauthentic behavior and misrepresentation and that we assess with low confidence was organized in support of Iranian political interests."

    ​Facebook cybersecurity head Nathaniel Gleicher wrote on the company's blog Tuesday that Facebook disabled 51 accounts, 36 pages, seven groups and three Instagram accounts "based on a tip shared by FireEye."

    Cybersecurity
    CC0 / Pixabay
    ‘DNSpionage’ Attacks Threaten Internet Traffic Infrastructure, US Agencies Warn

    So what's this "inauthentic behavior?" According to FireEye, the accounts, most of which were created between April 2018 and March 2019, posed "as everyday Americans that were used to promote content from inauthentic news sites," although it noted the accounts had since shifted their persona and were now "aligned with progressive political movements in the US."

    FireEye says many of the accounts impersonated individuals, including Republican political candidates running for office in the 2018 midterm elections, as well as journalists, by copying their photos and posts. The cybersecurity firm shared images of the impersonations and real pages side-by-side, showing very close mimicry.

    However, FireEye's justification for believing the pages were part of an Iranian operation is where their case quickly falls apart.

    Cybersecurity
    CC0
    ‘Disgruntled Insider’ or Shadow Brokers? Someone Is Doxing Purported Iranian Hacking Group ‘OilRig’

    "Narratives promoted by these and other accounts in the network included anti-Saudi, anti-Israeli, and pro-Palestinian themes," the company wrote. "Accounts expressed support for the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal; opposition to the Trump administration's designation of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a Foreign Terrorist Organization; antipathy toward the Ministerial to Promote a Future of Peace and Security in the Middle East (a U.S.-led conference that focused on Iranian influence in the Middle East more commonly known as the February 2019 Warsaw Summit); and condemnation of US President Trump's veto of a resolution passed by Congress to end US involvement in the Yemen conflict."

    Furthermore, some of the accounts had in 2010 claimed to be Iranian or Iranian-American, and "while most of the accounts in the network had their interface languages set to English, we observed that one account had its interface language set to Persian."

    In other words, FireEye told Twitter that some shady impersonation accounts were likely operated from Iran and part of a concerted disinformation campaign, based on the idea that only such a network of operatives could or would share opinions Tehran might agree with, and that some of the accounts either tweeted in Persian at one point or set their account language to Persian.

    This revelation would be shocking, if it weren't already known to be par for the course for Twitter and FireEye.

    Social media
    CC0
    Facebook, Twitter Delete Thousands of ‘Disinformation’ Accounts Without Proof

    Sputnik has previously reported on FireEye's shady origins: founded in 2004 with money from the CIA's venture capital arm, In-Q-Tel, the US spy agency doubled down on its alliance with the company in 2009, saying they had a "strategic partnership" and calling it a "critical addition to our strategic investment portfolio for security technologies."

    Further, Twitter and Facebook have leaned on FireEye's findings with regards to "attempted influence campaigns" on their platforms by, among other countries, Iran, and deleted thousands of accounts in successive purges of their platforms on the firm's recommendations.

    Indeed, at the beginning of its statement, FireEye notes its first such report in August 2018 on "what we assessed to be an Iranian influence operation." However, despite the confident language utilized by Twitter, Facebook, FireEye and related institutions like the Digital Forensics Lab operated by the hawkish, defense industry-funded think tank The Atlantic Council, it was never solidly proven that the network uncovered was from Iran.

    Facebook logo
    CC0 / Pixabay
    Sputnik Ban Latest Example of Creeping Neocon Control of Facebook

    At the time of the August report, TechCrunch noted that "the Iranian networks were not alleged to be necessarily the product of state-backed operations, but of course the implication is there and not at all unreasonable."

    Twitter reported at that time, "Based on our existing analysis, it appears many of these accounts originated from Iran." Subsequent reports on account takedowns have replicated this caution, although this time around, none of Roth's tweet thread statement shows a hint of uncertainty.

    Pretty remarkable, considering FireEye itself admitted it had "low confidence" in its findings, which Twitter had no need to look at before using them as basis for bannings.

    The social media giant has had no problem enforcing a specific political agenda in the interests of promoting a narrative of elaborate disinformation conspiracies against established liberal truths. Last month, the company shut down over 5,000 accounts it accused of being part of a network dedicated to discrediting the Russiagate narrative by calling into question the veracity of special counsel Robert Mueller's report, Sputnik reported. However, Twitter made no such accusations of foreign direction in that case.

    Twitter
    © Sputnik /
    Twitter Was 'Too Aggressive' in Banning Conservative Accounts, CEO Admits

    However, last month Google did go after HispanTV, an Iranian-owned Spanish-language news outlet, blocking access to its YouTube and Gmail accounts.

    "We don't expect anything [less] from [US President Donald] Trump and his administration than to behave in this way. And the international community has come to learn and accept this kind of outrageous behavior [against Iran]," Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told Sputnik on April 24, noting that social media platforms and technology companies like Google are supposed to represent freedom of expression.

    Related:

    Cybersecurity Guru WARNS Against WhatsApp, Reveals Smart TV Hack Risk
    GPS Tracker Made in China LEAKS Real-Time Location, Warns UK Cybersecurity Firm
    Facebook User Data Scandal Shows 'We Are the Product' - Cybersecurity Firm CEO
    'Under Siege': US Navy Reportedly Admits Its Cybersecurity in 'Dire' Situation
    Tags:
    impersonations, deleted, social media accounts, network, disinformation, Iran, cybersecurity, Facebook, FireEye, Twitter, Yoel Roth
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Queen of Great Power Participants in Bolivia
    Bolivia's Way to Party: Country Finds Queen of Great Power to Lead Festivities
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Indictment-Induced Assange Anxiety
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse