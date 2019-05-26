5G Upgrade Poised to Make Sex Robots ‘Indistinguishable From Humans’

As sex doll collector Brick Dollbanger explained, the new improvement offers both significant benefits and serious risks, so mankind needs to be careful while developing this technology.

The technological progress in the sphere of sexual robotics has apparently reached a new benchmark as sex doll manufacturer Realbotix now outfits its new models with Wi-Fi, thus granting them “high-speed synchronising for voice and animation” and providing superior mobile Internet access via 5G, the Daily Star reports.

According to the newspaper, Brick Dollbanger, a sex doll collector and owner of the first working model of Harmony, the most advanced sex robot to date, made by Realbotix, claimed that this new improvement may in fact make sexbots so realistic they may become virtually indistinguishable from humans.

"Anytime you can get a steadier flow of information from software to hardware activation, you are going to get better synchronisation and smoother, more lifelike movement from your hardware", he said. "That’s the key to synthetic evolution. Not just movement, but humanlike movement to the point of being indistinguishable from actual humans."

Dollbanger also pointed out that the 5G upgrade will allow robots to access the Internet for info and to update the AI which controls them.

He warned, however, that this tech "poses as many risks as benefits", and that "we have to be very careful how we develop this".

READ MORE: Sex Doll Collector Says Robots Will ‘Replace Amazon Alexa’ as Home Gadgets

Earlier this month, Brick Dollbanger also proclaimed that the way sex robots are becoming more and more advanced may usher in a "synthetic sexual revolution" similar to the sexual revolution of the 1960s.