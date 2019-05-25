'Bizarre Train of Lights' UFO Mystery in Dutch Skies SOLVED (VIDEO)

The enigmatic space objects spotted high above the Netherlands turned out to be not some sort of alien invasion but rather a part of an ambitious orbital undertaking envisioned by Elon Musk.

A Dutch website established to track and record UFO sightings was swarmed with reports of possible alien craft observations after a row of strange objects was spotted moving across the sky above the Netherlands early on 25 May.

The website received over 150 reports from puzzled onlookers, with one of them describing the view as "bizarre train of stars or lights moving across the skies at constant speed".

"There's a long line of lights. Faster than a plane. Huh?" another spotter mused.

The space objects in question, however, turned out to be not some extraterrestrial craft swooping in upon Earth, but satellites comprising part of the SpaceX’s Starlink Internet constellation, that were launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral on 24 May.

Starlink was launched in 2015, and envisages the development of a global low-cost and high-performance internet.

The network will consist of about 12,000 satellites, and is expected to go online when at least 800 are positioned in Earth’s orbit.