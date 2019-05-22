Register
12:33 GMT +322 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    PewDiePie

    Fans Agog as New Video Game Features APOCALYPTIC PewDiePie-T-Series Battle

    © Photo: pewdiepie/instagram
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 01

    Even though PewDiePie announced that the Great Subscriber War against T-Series has come to an end, some of his die-hard fans cannot apparently put up with its outcome.

    Fans of PewDiePie now have a chance to play Pew Dew Redemption, a free game developed by Enki, which has turned the subscriber race between the Swedish YouTuber and Indian music label T-Series into a somewhat macabre and apocalyptic battle for the freedom of the internet.

    READ MORE: PewDiePie Gives Major Boost to Chinese-Led Livestreaming Startup

    Apparently, the developments in the game unfold long after their competition ended, and Pewds, who is described as the “last independent content creator” has to save the world from the evil YouTube channel.

    “The Great Subwar ended a long time ago. The struggle of the content creators however never came to an end. The company has taken over the whole world. Their new article that has been passed will result in full censorship. Felix! You’re the last independent content creator! Will you watch how the world falls apart or will you fight?” a voiceover can be heard saying.

    As gamers say, virtual Pewds is basically killing evil orange-hued robots only to find and press a huge “Delete Channel” button, which obviously would destroy TCRS – aka T-Series – in the game, thus saving the internet and the entire world.

    READ MORE: T-Series Mocked for Unleashing Full Legal Battle Against PewDiePie 'Having Fun'

    It remains to be seen whether the Indian music mammoth will react to it, or whether Pewds’ fans will see a new video of him playing the bizarre game, but it has already driven social media users bananas:

    PewDiePie, dubbed the king of YouTube, has had the most subscribed channel since 2013, but has since been dethroned by T-Series, who entered the race several months ago after seeing a massive surge in its follower base due to India’s recent, expanding Wi-Fi procurement.

    READ MORE: T-Series Boss Says He Dethroned PewDiePie to Teach Him a Lesson

    In late April, the Swede announced the end of the long-lasting “Sub 2 PewDiePie” campaign to keep him in the number one spot on YouTube. As of 22 May, the Indian company has amassed over 99.1 million subscribers, while Pewds has slightly under 96 million.

    Related:

    PewDiePie Gives Major Boost to Chinese-Led Livestreaming Startup
    PewDiePie Pokes Fun at James Charles as Online Drama Dies Down
    PewDiePie Faces Backlash Promising ‘Sorry’ Track
    Kylie Jenner Unfollows James Charles as PewDiePie Joins Debate on YouTube Drama
    Tags:
    youtubers, T-Series, YouTube channel, players, content, vlogger, gamers, video game, battle, game, freedom, subscribers, censorship, internet, PewDiePie, India
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    At Sea and on Land: A Look at History of Pacific Fleet in Russia
    Not So Free Market
    Not So Free Market
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse