A whole number of countries, including the UK and US, are due to see a so-called pornography ban in the near future that would oversee the formal age verification of users who are willing to sign up for 18+ content.

The Internet browser Mozilla Firefox, whose popularity has recently been in a downward trend, is found to be potentially able to dodge the upcoming porn block using controversial encryption, which might strike a chord with users seeking to surf X-rated websites freely, the Daily Star Online reported. The edition went on to detail that the effect could be obtained through particular DNS, aka Domain Name System, encryption that would enable the tech giant Mozilla to keep users’ browsing history under wraps.

Mozilla, meanwhile, announced publicly that they had begun to roll out the DNS in the US as of 1 April.

“We are working to build a larger ecosystem of trusted [DNS] providers, and we hope to be able to experiment with other providers soon”, the company stated in a blog post last month, continuing:

“As before, we will continue to share the results of the [DNS] tests and provide updates once future plans solidify”.

Earlier, a year ago, Mozilla emphasised their goals behind the testing of the improved DNS protocol, arguing that their know-how would add to users' security:

"Domain Name Service (DNS) is one of the oldest parts of internet architecture, and remains one that has largely been untouched by efforts to make the web safer and more private," the tech giant wrote, adding that on the Firefox network and security teams, they are working "to change that by encrypting DNS queries and by testing a service that keeps DNS providers from collecting and sharing your browsing history."

Separately, there were rumours swirling around that Google Chrome, the most used browser in the UK and in most English-speaking countries, would introduce DNS encryption, but it has reportedly changed its mind.

The United States, UK, and Canada are currently readying themselves for the upcoming censorship of pornographic materials which are seen as violating the so-called no-harm principle stipulated by the countries’ Constitution. For instance, in the UK, the “porn ban” is due to take effect beginning 15 June, requiring that web users who want to access adult sites be verified – either through their passports and banking details, or by purchasing a special “porn pass” from a retailer.

The Internet Service Providers Association (ISPA), an organisation representing firms including BT, Virgin, and Sky, unhesitatingly voiced their concerns, arguing that the encryption plan could jeopardise domestic security, among other things.

“We remain concerned about the consequences these proposed changes will have for online safety and security, and it is therefore important that the Government sends a strong message to the browser manufacturers such as Mozilla that their encryption plans do not undermine current internet safety standards in the UK", an ISPA spokesperson noted.