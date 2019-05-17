EU Adopted Mechanism to Impose Sanctions for Cyberattacks - EU Council

The EU Council has established a framework allowing to impose targeted restrictive measures to deter and respond to cyber attacks which present an external threat to the European Union or its member states, the statement reads.
It specifies that the cyber attacks include those against third states or international organisations where restricted measures are considered necessary to achieve the objectives of the Common Foreign and Security Policy (CFSP).
In October 2018 EU leaders agreed to begin work on a new system for imposing sanctions on the perpetrators of cyber attacks. This came after the Netherlands had reported an alleged hacking attempt on the Wi-Fi system of the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.
All comments
Show new comments (0)