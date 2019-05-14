Bitcoin Price Exceeds $8,000, Rising by Some 33% Within Week

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Bitcoin cryptocurrency continues to go up in price that has exceeded $8,000 on Tuesday, which is some 33 percent more than a week ago, the data of the CoinMarketCap cryptocurrencies portal showed.

The bitcoin's price amounts to $8,039, according to the portal.

Other cryptocurrencies are also going up in price: Ethereum by 8.29 percent within 24 hours up to $203.62, XRP by 5.9 percent up to $0.3297 and Litecoin by 5.81 percent up to $90.47.

Cryptocurrencies and especially Bitcoin as the most widely known and popular one have been before fluctuating in value recently, after brashly bursting on to the scene more than a year ago, breaking away from conservative printed currencies.