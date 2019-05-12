Register
22:17 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai

    Does Google 'Top Stories' Have a Liberal Bias? Research Says YES

    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Last month, Republican lawmakers accused Google, Facebook and Twitter of political bias against conservative views and the suppression of free speech and suggested anti-trust action be taken against the tech giants.

    Google's algorithm gives a whopping 86 percent of its Top Stories results to articles from just 20 outlets, with Democrat-leaning CNN, The New York Times and The Washington Post alone accounting for a whopping 23 percent of article impressions in the aggregator, a study published in the Columbia Journalism Review has revealed.

    The study, created by researchers from Northwestern University, reached these conclusions after focusing on a single month, November 2017, and calculating which sources received favoured status among the 6,302 articles which appeared in Google's 'Top Stories' box that month.

    The study found that CNN was the number one source, with a full 10.9 percent of all coverage, with NYT and WaPo in second and third with 6.5 percent and 5.6, respectively. Fox News, the main conservative outlet in the US, received just 3 percent of the top story spots.

    Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov
    © Sputnik / Maksim Blinov
    WATCH Lavrov Fend Off CNN's 'Fake Question' on US INVASION of Venezuela
    BBC made it into the top five with 2.4 percent, with the USA Today, LA Times, The Guardian and Politico rounding out the top nine. ABC News, CBS News, NPR, NBC News and CNBC got a very peculiar 1.7 percent each in a tie for tenth.

    Reuters, The Huffington Post, The Verge, Al Jazeera, The Hill and People made it into the top 20, with between 0.9 and 1.6 percent of top spots.

    According to the researchers, 62.4 percent of the stories which made it into Top Stories were from sources that were liberal-leaning, with 11.3 percent coming from conservative-leaning sources. The remaining 26.3 percent were from sources not rated on the left-right spectrum.

    Nicholas Diakopoulos, the study's coauthor, said at first it seemed as though the bias could have come from left-leaning resources' tendency to pump out more news articles.

    "We confirmed this by searching the GDELT Project database of news articles for the same queries we used to audit Google. In GDELT there were 2.2 times as many articles from left-leaning sources as right-leaning sources," Diakopoulos wrote.

    However, this hypothesis was soon challenged, with researchers finding that "in Google Top Stories that ratio was 3.2, indicating that the curation algorithm was slightly magnifying the left-leaning skew in comparison to the GDELT baseline," Diakopoulos added.

    Vice President Joe Biden (File)
    © AP Photo / John Minchillo
    Parody Website Outranks Biden’s Official Campaign Page in Google Search
    In honest academic fashion, Diakopoulos refrained from making any sweeping generalizations. 

    "As much as our results help better describe Google's curation of news, what our study decidedly cannot say is why some sources dominate on Google. Perhaps some outlets have cracked the SEO code for Top Stories. Or there may be a number of other factors taken into account by Google's algorithm that ended up prioritizing certain outlets over others. We just don't know unless Google is more transparent with the editorial design and goals of news curation in the Top Stories box," the academic stressed.

    Diakopoulos added that what is known is that Google's algorithm "converts to real and substantial amounts of user attention and traffic," making their selection of top stories, and which outlet wrote them, extremely powerful.

    "If they are serious about supporting digital-first newsrooms, algorithmic news curators, including Google and others, might be more explicit in articulating the inherent design tradeoffs between the relevance desirable for individuals, the diversity desirable for society or democracy, and the fair competition desirable for news organisations," Diakopoulos concluded.

    Google has always denied that it operates according to any specific political bias, and has maintained that its top stories are chosen autonomously by an algorithm detecting popularity.

    Last month, a group of Republican senators accused Google, Facebook and Twitter of an anti-conservative bias, and charged them of abusing their de-facto monopoly to exert censorship.

    Related:

    Parody Website Outranks Biden’s Official Campaign Page in Google Search
    Google 'Thanos': Netizens Thrilled by Avengers Endgame Easter Egg (PHOTO, VIDEO)
    Rule 34? Porn Turns Up in Search Results for 'Amazon' on Google Shopping
    Hoax Tweet Claiming Google Chief ‘Voted’ in India Stirs Social Media
    As US Government Strangles Iran's Economy, Google ‘Suffocates' Iranian Media
    Google’s Campaign Against Iranian Media Outlets Sets ‘Dangerous Precedent’
    Google’s ‘Encrypted’ Chrome Hampers UK Porn Block - Report
    Tags:
    study, research, bias, Google
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse