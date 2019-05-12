Register
12:47 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A selfie taken by NASA's Curiosity Mars rover on Sol 2291 (January 15) at the Rock Hall drill site, located on Vera Rubin Ridge.

    NASA Astrobiologist Claims HIDDEN Life on MARS Exists

    © Courtesy of NASA/JPL-Caltech/MSSS
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Humans have been searching for signs of alien life throughout the universe, including on the Red Planet. Some astrobiologists theorise that ancient Mars presented an even more suitable environment for life than the younger version of the Earth.

    Assuming the Red Planet was once a habitat where life was able to thrive, this means it still has life, even if it is hiding somewhere underneath the planet’s surface, claims Michael Finney, co-founder of The Genome Partnership, a nonprofit organization that runs the Advances in Genome Biology and Technology conferences.

    “If there were life on Mars, it may have moved around, it may have gone into hiding a bit, but it is probably still there,” claims the scientist.

    Barren as it is today, four billion years ago, the Martian surface was a wetter world, abundant with rivers, lakes and vast oceans.

    Mars
    © NASA .
    Clue to Why Mars Is Barren REVEALED in New Water-Cycle Study
    However, Mars lost its habitability together with the loss of its global magnetic field, thus making way for harmful charged particles from the Sun to remove Mars’ atmosphere.

    The process that transformed Mars into the dry and cool planet it is now was observed and registered by NASA’s MAVEN orbiter.

    Even though there is no running water on its surface, water could actually exist in the underground subsoil, with the possibility of a vast lake underneath the planet’s South Pole, according to collected data.

    Some astrobiologists pronounce Mars to have been a more conducive cradle for life than early Earth, with an increasingly agreed upon scientific hypothesis claiming life was brought to Earth by falling meteorites composed of Martian rocks.

    READ MORE: Buzz Aldrin WARNS 'Migration' of Humans to Mars Matter of 'Ultimate Survival'

    Current research shows an absence of evidence for life in the Martian air, but NASA not long ago observed some strange clues, as Curiosity Rover discovered signs of methane inside a vast chasm.

    NASA’s rover has been examining the Gale Crater since 2012, and identified that baseline methane mass in the crater’s atmosphere has seasonal periods.

    Earth’s atmospheric methane is generated by sources including microbes and other such organisms. Thus, the theory has developed that there might be alien life on Mars.

    In truth, there could be other explanations, such as abiotic processes due to the reaction of hot water with specific rocks.

    READ MORE: Marsquakes Are Real: First Seismic Signals Detected on Red Planet

    The Red Planet’s methane plumes leaked out from underground, according to NASA data, but there is currently no way of determining how long the gas stayed trapped below. Even if the Mars methane is biogenic, those creatures that generated it could long be dead.

    Michael Finney of The Genome Partnership, however, refuses to lose hope, saying: ”If Mars had life 4 billion years ago, Mars still has life."

    “Nothing has happened on Mars that would’ve wiped out life”.

    Related:

    Clue to Why Mars Is Barren REVEALED in New Water-Cycle Study
    Buzz Aldrin WARNS 'Migration' of Humans to Mars Matter of 'Ultimate Survival'
    China to Send Probes to Mars and Jupiter
    Fossilised Bacteria in Meteorite From Mars is Proof of Life, Study Claims
    Tags:
    Martian atmosphere, genome, magnetic field, Mars Curiosity Rover, astrobiologists, Gale Crater, meteorite, hypothesis, Mars, MAVEN, NASA, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse