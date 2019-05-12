Register
03:33 GMT +312 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Richard Branson to Hurl Rockets Into Space Using Boeing 747

    Commercial Spaceflight: Virgin Galactic Announces 1st Public Suborbital Visits

    © Virgin Galactic
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Spaceflight company Virgin Galactic is preparing for the transfer of its development and testing activities from Mojave, California, to New Mexico, where Spaceport America is located, signifying that its first commercial flights are just around the corner.

    "This announcement signals the final countdown to a regular commercial spaceflight service for paying passengers and science research from Spaceport America," Virgin Galactic said in a statement Friday. 

    An Atlas V rocket launches the Navy's Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) 2 satellite from Space Launch Complex-41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station
    © Flickr/ Official U.S. Navy Page
    US Space Force to Cost Nearly $2 Billion - CBO Report

    "It follows the great progress in operational readiness at Spaceport, including the completion of the hanger, offices, fuel farm, warehouse and antenna for telemetry and communications, as well as interior fit-out. It also positions New Mexico on the frontline of technological innovation and, as one of the very few places on Earth that plays host to regular human spaceflight launches, a magnet for inward investment," the statement adds.

    According to Virgin Galactic founder and owner Richard Branson, around 100 staff members will begin moving to New Mexico immediately. Once the company carrier aircraft VMS Eve and spaceship VSS Unity are moved to Spaceport America and complete their final test flights from New Mexico, a "full commercial service" for spaceflight will be opened to the public to carry paying civilians into outer space.

    In December 2018 and February 2019, the VSS Unity successfully carried its first passengers into suborbital space. The passengers in the test flights included Mark "Forger" Stucky, Frederick "CJ" Sturckow, Dave Mackay and Mike "Sooch" Masucci, and chief astronaut instructor Beth Moses, Space.com reported. 

    Earth, Moon
    © Photo : Pixabay
    Russian Firm Starts First Tests of Technology for Space Tourism - Company CEO

    Branson plans to be one of the first commercial passengers this year, hopefully on July 16, to mark the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon mission. Passengers will be charged around $250,000 for suborbital flights into outer space.

    The VSS Unity is the second SpaceShipTwo vehicle reach the flight-test phase. The first ​spaceplane, the VSS Enterprise, built by American aerospace company Scaled composites, crashed in a test flight in October 2014, killing one of pilot and seriously injuring another.

    Related:

    SpaceX Confirms Its Latest Space Capsule Went Down in Flames
    Pentagon Mulls Whether Space Force Will Have Space National Guard
    International Space Station Suffers Partial Power Loss, No Danger to Crew - NASA
    SUPER RARE Space Event Detected by Dark Matter Detector
    Trump Space Force Aimed at Reviving Reagan-Era Star Wars Insanity – Russian MoD
    Tags:
    commercial aviation, commercial aircraft, company, space, space, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renowned Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse