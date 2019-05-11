Register
17:24 GMT +311 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    Mars

    Clue to Why Mars Is Barren REVEALED in New Water-Cycle Study

    © NASA .
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 10

    Billions of years ago, Mars had plenty of water, and even featured rivers and oceans. However, all of that water was lost and even today, the planet leaks hydrogen into space.

    Scientists have reportedly identified a water-cycle that might explain how Mars became so “dehydrated”, while Earth managed to retain its reserves.

    Mars has a middle atmospheric layer, like Earth, that should restrain rising gas, causing it to turn to ice and drop back to the planet surface.

    Scientists used computer simulations to discover a previously unknown mechanism that punctures that protective layer.

    Every two Earth years, summertime hits the southern hemisphere of Mars, when water vapor rises from the lower to the upper atmosphere. From there, winds carry most of the rare gas to the North Pole, where it sinks once again, but part of it escapes into space.

    The Martian orbit of the Sun is much more elliptical than ours and when it’s summer in the southern hemisphere, the planet is closest to its star, meaning that it’s much warmer than a northern hemisphere summer.

    "When it is summer in the southern hemisphere, at certain times of day water vapour can rise locally with warmer air masses and reach the upper atmosphere," said Dr. Paul Hartogh from the Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology (MPS) in a statement.

    READ MORE: Buzz Aldrin WARNS 'Migration' of Humans to Mars Matter of 'Ultimate Survival'

    Another problem is the vast dust storms that span the entire planet and repeatedly afflict Mars at intervals of several years. The last such storms occurred in 2007 and 2018 and were documented by space probes orbiting Mars.

    "The amounts of dust swirling through the atmosphere during such a storm facilitate the transport of water vapour into high layers of the air," says Alexander Medvedev from MPS.

    Dust particles can absorb sunlight and heat up, elevating temperatures in the atmosphere by as much as 30 degrees.

    Mars
    © NASA .
    Fossilised Bacteria in Meteorite From Mars is Proof of Life, Study Claims
    "Our model shows with unprecedented accuracy how dust in the atmosphere affects the micro-physical processes involved in the transformation of ice into water vapour," explains Dmitry Shaposhnikov of MPS, first author of the new study, which was a collaboration between Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology and the Max Planck Institute for Solar System Research (MPS) in Germany.

    The research was published in Geophysical Research Letters.

    "The new seasonal water cycle that has been found contributes massively to Mars' continuing loss of water," Paul Hartogh from MPS said, summarising the results of the new study.

    Related:

    China to Send Probes to Mars and Jupiter
    Fossilised Bacteria in Meteorite From Mars is Proof of Life, Study Claims
    Heading to Mars: New NASA Study Notes Gene Mods, Changes in Microbes
    NASA Photo INDICATES There's LIFE on Mars, Stargazer Claims
    Tags:
    Martian atmosphere, Earth, atmosphere, simulation, water, Mars, Max Planck Institute, Moscow Institute of Physics and Technology, Germany, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Buddha Statues That Once Stood in the City of Bamiyan
    History We Lost Forever: Renown Global Sites That Are Now Just a Memory
    Trump’s Name Game
    Trump’s Name Game
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse