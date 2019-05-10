Register
16:20 GMT +310 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    SpaceX Crew Dragon

    Russia Wants Answers From NASA About ALCOHOL SMELL on ISS After Dragon Docking

    CC0
    Tech
    Get short URL
    0 110

    Last month, outside observers marked concerns with SpaceX's Dragon 2 programme after one of the crew capsules unexpectedly exploded during a static fire test.

    Russia has sent NASA observations and questions regarding the release of isopropyl alcohol into the International Space Station (ISS) after a Dragon 2 spacecraft docked there in March, Pavel Vlasov, chief of the Cosmonaut Training Centre outside Moscow, has told Sputnik.

    "Yes, as far as I understand, this spacecraft caused the emission of isopropyl alcohol into the atmosphere aboard the ISS. Observations have been made and questions asked," Vlasov said, adding that the Russia directed the questions to NASA, rather than to SpaceX itself.

    On 3 March, an unusually high concentration of isopropyl alcohol was registered in the air circulating within the ISS after the arrival of an unmanned Dragon 2 capsule. The colourless liquid, commonly used in cosmetics, household chemicals and medicine, can cause headaches and eye and respiratory irritation through long-term contact, and damage to equipment.

    SpaceX Dragon
    CC BY 2.0 / Kevin Gill / SpaceX Dragon Capsule - Earth
    SpaceX Confirms Its Latest Space Capsule Went Down in Flames
    A Russian rocket and space industry source told Sputnik that the higher than normal concentration of the chemical was the result of the Dragon 2 capsule, with normal levels recorded before the craft docked. The smell began to dissipate after the test capsule undocked from the station and returned to Earth, with the crew turning on air purification systems to deal with the chemical buildup.

    Speaking to Russian media, veteran cosmonaut Pavel Vinogradov said there were several possible sources which may have caused the smell, including chemicals which may have been used to disinfect the ship back on Earth, or the materials used in its construction.

    One problem, according to Vinogradov, was that isopropyl alcohol itself is "quite ambiguous" as a chemical. "It may seem that there is isopropyl alcohol, when in reality these are other compounds," he said.

    Jeff Bezos speaks in front of a model of Blue Origin's Blue Moon lunar lander, Thursday, 9 May, 2019, in Washington
    © AP Photo / Patrick Semansky
    Elon Musk Mocks Bezos' Moon Lander With Cheeky 'Blue Balls' Meme
    SpaceX has faced a litany of problems with the development of its Dragon 2 spacecraft in recent months, with reports emerging earlier this week that the company experienced problems with parachute testing last month after testing failed to adequately respond to a contingency where one of the four parachutes had failed, resulting in damage once the craft hit the ground.

    Earlier, a Dragon 2 crew capsule was completely destroyed after unexpectedly bursting into flames during a routine ground test. The company only confirmed the loss of the capsule last week, saying it was "not great news" given its plans to launch astronauts into space aboard the craft later this year.

    Prior to confirming the loss of the capsule last week, the private space company described the test failure merely as an "anomaly," with NASA employees reportedly told that they could be fired for sharing photos and videos of the explosion after footage of the event was circulated online.

    Visitors at Playalinda Beach look on as a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on April 11, 2019
    © AFP 2019 / Gregg Newton
    NASA Workers Banned From Sharing Images After SpaceX Capsule Explosion Leak - Reports
    The Dragon 2, also known as the Dragon Crew, is a reusable spacecraft designed as a manned successor to the Dragon space freighter, which successfully delivered cargo to the ISS earlier this week following multiple delays.

    The capsule was expected to carry out its first manned test flight in July. NASA contracted SpaceX and Boeing (with its Starliner crew capsule design) to ferry astronauts to and fro the ISS, but for now, relies on Russian rockets to fly to the station.

    Related:

    SpaceX Confirms Its Latest Space Capsule Went Down in Flames
    NASA Workers Banned From Sharing Images After SpaceX Capsule Explosion Leak
    SpaceX Says 'Anomaly' Happened During Fire Tests of Crew Dragon's Abort Engines
    SpaceX Loses Falcon Heavy Rocket Center Core Booster in Atlantic Ocean
    Bezos Hires SpaceX’s Fired Vice President to Run Satellite Project - Reports
    Roscosmos Chief, Elon Musk Exchange Courtesies After SpaceX Capsule Landing
    SpaceX's Starhopper Fires Up Rocket Engine For The First Time (VIDEO)
    Tags:
    capsule, Dragon 2, NASA, SpaceX, United States, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Kim Kardashian West Attends Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala 2019
    This Week in Pictures: 4 May - 10 May
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Pompeo’s ‘Pressing Issues’
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse