Adult Swim: Scholar Reveals How Lack of 'SEX LAKES' Killed Dinosaurs

The biologist claimed that dinosaurs depended on certain shallow bodies of water to successfully procreate, as copulation on land was impossible due to the reptiles’ enormous bulk; and when these lakes were gone, dinosaurs followed suit.

Brian J. Ford, a British independent biologist and TV personality, has brought forward a new theory which might explain why the gigantic reptiles known as dinosaurs went extinct millions of years ago – they became unable to have sex.

According to him, the dinosaurs’ demise wasn't caused by a space rock smashing into our planet’s surface, but rather by the continental drift which pulled Earth’s supercontinents apart and destroyed the vast shallow lakes dinosaurs allegedly required to reproduce.

As the scientist explained, dinosaurs were simply too heavy and bulky to mate on land and thus required additional assistance, in the form of water’s buoyancy, to successfully procreate.

"As the continents drifted, the shallow lakes shrank, and the dinosaurs' ecosystem disappeared", Ford told the Sun. "The giant dinosaurs could only evolve wading in shallow water to take their weight. Once the Earth's surface changed, their environment disappeared… and so did they".

Ford also speculated that if those shallow lakes did not disappear back then, maybe dinosaurs would still be around, and “poachers would be hunting them just as they do any other spectacular wildlife”.