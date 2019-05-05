Ancient Egyptian Tombs and Coffins Discovered Near Giza Pyramids (PHOTO, VIDEO)

According to the inscriptions, the ancient tomb contains the mummified remains of two men - a priest and an official - who allegedly lived at the time of the builders of the first pyramids.

Archaeologists have discovered exceptionally well preserved statues and coffins made of high-quality limestone at a newly discovered cemetery near the pyramids at Giza, Egypt. According to scholars, one of the oldest tombs date back to 2,500 BC.

"The two false doors that we found inside are really in a very good quality of limestone. To get a very good quality of limestone that came from Tora, you need to get permission from the King himself, and I believe that those guys even got very good titles to be able to ask the King for this good quality limestone", Mostafa Waziri, secretary general of Egypt's Supreme Council of Antiquities, said in a statement.

Old Kingdom tombs and burial shafts discovered at the Giza pyramid plateau, on the southwestern outskirts of the Egyptian capital Cairo.

Inside the tomb are statues and elaborate wooden masks, possibly depicting the men in the chamber and their families. The inscriptions read that one of those entombed there was a man by the name of Behnui-Ka, who worked as a priest and a judge, serving several pharaohs — including Khafre of the fourth dynasty; the second was a man named Nwi, the "chief of the great state", "overseer of the new settlements", and "the purifier of King Khafre".