Japanese First Private Rocket MOMO Launched Successfully - Reports (VIDEO)

The previous two launches, in July 2017 and in June 2018, failed.
The rocket safely reached an altitude of 100 kilometers (62 miles), which was the aim of the launch, the broadcaster said.
Первая в Японии частная ракета MOMO была успешно запущена компанией-разработчиком Interstellar Technologies— Телемастер Игорь (@Telemaster68) 4 мая 2019 г.
Длина ракеты составляет 10 м, диаметр — 50 см, вес — около 1 т. цена проекта $445 тыс.
Ракета поднялась на высоту 100 км. Продолжительность полета составила около 4 минут. pic.twitter.com/EmdLiMnLLp
The length of MOMO is 10 meters (32.8 feet), diameter is 50 centimeters (19.7 inches). It can carry surveillance devices weighing up to 20 kilograms (4 pounds). However, MOMO cannot put satellites into orbit, but the company plans to create a rocket capable of launching satellites and conduct the first launch by 2023.
