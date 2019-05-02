Register
02 May 2019
    Visitors at Playalinda Beach look on as a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket launches from Pad 39B at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, on April 11, 2019

    NASA Workers Banned From Sharing Images After SpaceX Capsule Explosion Leak

    © AFP 2019 / Gregg Newton
    Shortly after SpaceX, which is testing its new commercial crew programme at a NASA site, confirmed an "anomaly" had occurred during one of the tests, a leaked video showing the explosion of its astronaut capsule emerged on the internet.

    Employees at NASA's Kennedy Space Centre in Florida have reportedly been told that they could be fired for sharing photos and videos from inside the facility after footage of SpaceX's Crew Dragon dramatic explosion was circulated without apparent consent from the company nor the space agency.

    According to an internal memo seen by the Orlando Sentinel, the ban refers to workers employed by aerospace company Jacobs under the Test and Operations Support Contract (TOSC).

    A spokesman for Jacobs said that this policy includes a "standard warning", with punishment including dismissal. "This communication was intended as an internal reminder to our TOSC workforce. It is common practice for businesses to provide guidelines to employees regarding the release of information pertaining to company business or activities," the spokesman was quoted as saying.

    On 20 April, SpaceX was performing tests on its new reusable astronaut taxi, Crew Dragon, in Cape Canaveral, Florida ahead of its launch which is scheduled to take place later in the year. A video allegedly taken at the site shows the dramatic explosion of the capsule as a static fire test went horribly wrong.

    Orbital Sciences Corporation and the Republic of China's National Space Program Office successfully launched a Taurus XL rocket 20 May 2004, from launch pad 576E on North Vandenberg from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California. The rocket carries the ROCSAT-2 remote sensing satellite. Its mission is to observe and monitor the terrestrial and marine environment and natural resources throughout Taiwan, its remote islands and surrounding ocean for civil applications.
    © AFP 2019 / NASA
    NASA Says It Lost $700 Million in Failed Rocket Launches Due to Fraud Scheme

    While the footage was apparently published an employee, both NASA and SpaceX have been tight-lipped about the matter so far. SpaceX released a brief press release, explaining the final test of the vehicle resulted in an "anomaly".

    Crew Dragon, also known as Dragon 2, earlier made an unmanned test flight to the International Space Station and returned to Earth, successfully splashing down in Atlantic Ocean.

    The flight marked the first time a spacecraft reached the ISS from US soil since NASA pulled the plug on the Space Shuttle Program in 2011.

    Crew Dragon Spacecraft, leak, video, NASA, Kennedy Space Center, SpaceX, Florida, United States
