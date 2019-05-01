WATCH Spectacular Meteor Lights Sky Above Costa Rica Before Crashing Into House

According to local media reports citing experts, a fragment of the rock, which made a hole in a roof in Aguas Zarcas, San Carlos, Alajuela was a part of the meteorite and is an estimated 4,560 million years old.

A large meteor fireball exploded in the sky over Costa Rica on 23 April 2019 at 9:09 p.m. local time, the Meteor Shower Tonight reported. The photos and videos of the stunning moment have become viral online, with hundreds of viewers commenting on the incident.

A Meteor Exploded Over Costa Rica on 4.23.2019. People Reported Seeing Flashes & Others Reported Hearing Loud Booms But One Woman Reported That It Was In Her House!

IT Had Crashed Through Her Roof & Is Now Being Studied. #MeteoritoCR ☄️#FridayFeeling pic.twitter.com/oVGvyfGBpz — ~Marietta (@MariettaDaviz) 26 апреля 2019 г.

​The woman who found the space rock in her house has said that she heard a loud rumble, "went to the back of her house, discovered the hole in the roof and found the warm rock on the floor", the Meteor Shower Tonight reported.

A large fireball exploded over Costa Rica at 03:10 UTC on April 24.



Parts of the meteor survived the atmospheric entry and hit a house in the city of San Carlos, Costa Rica destroying parts of its roof and some of the furniture.#grandsolarminimum pic.twitter.com/AGCpfvEsR5 — Electroverse (@Electroversenet) 26 апреля 2019 г.

"​The cameras of the RSN seismological centre of the University of Costa Rica captured the flashes of light generated by a meteor that entered into the Earth's atmosphere over the Costa Rican territory", the UCR said.

Las cámaras de la @RSNcostarica de la UCR captaron los destellos de luz generados por un #meteoro que ingresó el día 23 de abril del 2019, a la atmósfera terrestre sobre el territorio costarricense. Videos editados por el Dr. Pablo Ruiz, de la RSN / UCR-ICE. pic.twitter.com/vqIbODOsu9 — UCR (@UniversidadCR) 24 апреля 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Scientists Reveal First Known Interstellar Meteor May Have Hit Earth in 2014