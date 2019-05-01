Huawei Outspends Apple, Microsoft on Research and Development of 5G Network

According to data obtained by Bloomberg, the world’s leading maker of networking equipment spent $15.3 billion on research last year – double the amount it shelled out roughly five years ago. According to Bloomberg, Huawei became the fourth leading company investing in R&D spending. Only Amazon, Alphabet and Samsung invest more: $28.8 billion, $21.4 billion and $16.7 billion respectively. Another key competitor, Apple, was left far beyond with $14.2 billion in spending.
Moreover, Huawei’s 2018 research budget grew 149 percent from 2014, outpacing increases by Apple Inc., Microsoft Corp. and Korea’s Samsung over the same period. The only company to outpace the percentage growth in R&D expenditure was Amazon with 210 percent.
“All the business achievements Huawei has made should be credited to the company’s handsome R&D investment budget. It has significantly boosted the company’s competitiveness,” said Xiang Ligang, a telecoms consultant and chairman of the industry website cctime.com, told Bloomberg.
