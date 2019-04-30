​​Samsung Makes $16 000 Vertical TV for Instagram Posts

With vertical videos taking over the world on Instagram and TikTok, with young influencers holding their phones upright to create content, Samsung decided to introduce a TV that caters to them.

The television and folding phone manufacturer is introducing a new TV for the influencer generation—the Sero, a QLED high definition television that can flip 90 degrees to recapture the viewing environment of many online videos, Instagram accounts, and TikTok videos. The 43-inch TV can be paired with your phone. The TV will only be available in Korea, at a price of more than $16,000.

Samsung has unveiled "The Sero," a 43-inch quantum-dot QLED TV with an attention-grabbing gimmick. It can be flipped around 90 degrees, letting you watch Instagram, Snap and other smartphone videos in their native vertical configurations. pic.twitter.com/rg2cJeQlKR — Sir. Derrick Ohato (@SurveyorOhato) 29 апреля 2019 г.

​READ MORE: Samsung Delays Galaxy Fold Indefinitely, New Release Date Pending

While vertical TV seems to be a new feature, vertical monitors are common among computer programmers who use the elongated screens to keep track of lines of computer code. Samsung’s Sero is part of its Frame and Serif line—“lifestyle” televisions designed to blend in with the furniture.



