Google’s ‘Encrypted’ Chrome Hampers UK Porn Block - Report

23 April 2019
    Internet safety watchdogs have expressed concern over the latest version of Google Chrome using encryption to bypass the UK’s new porn block, the Sunday Times reports

    Britain’s porn block, which is due to come into effect on 19 July, requires users to hand over ID in order to prove they are older than 18 before providing access to adult sites.

    The watchdogs insist that the browser’s “encrypted” version is capable of bypassing filters that stop minors from viewing X-rated content online and connect them directly to Google's servers.

    Google’s updated Chrome will also allegedly make it harder to block damaging material including abuse images and terrorist propaganda.

    The Sunday Times cited an unnamed government source as claiming that by directly connecting users to its servers, Google will grant them access to “an incredible amount of data”; the accusation has been denied by the internet giant.

    “Google has not made any changes to the default behaviour of Chrome,” the company’s spokesperson pointed out.

    The UK’s movie-rating regulator, the BBFC, has been tasked with overseeing the country’s porn block, which is slated to come into force on 19 July. It will require users to provide proof that they are adults before providing access to pornographic sites.

    “If a service is non-compliant because they don’t have effective age-verification or they are providing extreme pornography, the BBFC has a number of enforcement powers,” the regulator emphasised.

    The strictest penalty stipulates that the BBFC may instruct internet service providers to block “non-compliant” porn sites completely for all Britons, including those over 18.

