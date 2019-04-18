Facebook's Own Voice Assistant in Works to Compete With Siri & Alexa

The initiative is led by the director of AR/VR and Facebook Assistant Ira Snyder, with the plan to develop the technology for the Oculus virtual reality headsets and the Portal brand of smart displays.
Facebook's another attempt at introducing a virtual assistant was introduced in 2015 but failed to succeed. The AI assistant called M for the giant's Messenger service, which was supposed to help users with smart suggestions fell through and was wrapped up in 2018.
Artificial Intelligence is the area of interest for Facebook, with company's neural networks actively learning human languages and conducting 2 billion machine translations per day on its site, which helps build advanced translation algorithms. AI software that Facebook is working on may also "go out and scan, and flag content than might lead to violence," said Facebook's CEO Mark Zuckerberg.
READ MORE: Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg Talks Tech, AI and Health Research at APEC Summit
The latest ambition to create an AI assistant by Facebook is expected to successfully compete with its rivals, including Apple's Siri. The social network hasn't revealed any names yet, but here is an eclectic list of options, which could potentially work out.
All comments
Show new comments (0)